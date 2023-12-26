Pickens Sweeps Waikaraka After Kofoid Light at the Scales.

AUCKLAND, NZ (December 26, 2023) — Michael Pickens won the midget car feature Monday night during a Boxing Day special at Waikaraka Speedway after American driver Buddy Kofoid was light at the scales. Kofoid, from Penngrove, California, led all 30-laps to cross the finish line first, handing the win to Pickens. Alex Insley, Brad Mosen, Trent May, and Mitchell Fabish rounded out the top five.
Pickens also won the sprint car feature event.
Waikaraka Speedway
Auckland, New Zealand
Monday, December 26, 2023
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 1NZ-Michael Pickens
2. 71A-Alec Insley
3. 2NZ-Brad Mosen
4. 9A-Trent Way
5. 95K-Mitchell Fabish
6. 87A-Leon Burgess
7. 68P-Jordan Russ
8. 73K-Jayeden Basalaj
9. 4M-Luke McClymont
10. 98AU-Matt McCutcheon
11. 6K-Cole Robertson
12. 87M-Jeremy Webb
13. 8M-Shayden Austin
14. 47P-David Wilson
15. 97A-Benjamin Morrison
16. 7USA-Thomas Meseraull
17. 5M-Brock Maskovich
18. 42A-Jordan McDonnell
19. 35M-Aaron Hodgson
20. 24A-Morgan McHugh
21. 5K-Tyla Robins
DQ: 2USA-Buddy Kofoid
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
1. 2NZ-Michael Pickens
2. 92A-Chris Kernohan
3. 47M-Zack Sokol
4. 16A-Ryan Barry
5. 39A-Matt Torpey
6. 67M-Nicholas Pinkerton
7. 21K-Kerry Brocas
8. 35A-Rob Fazey