Goodyer Holds off Reutzel to Win Speedweek Event at Murray Bridge

BRIDGE EAST, S.A. (Decembr 27, 2023) — Jock Goodyer won the second round of Clay Per View Speedweek Wednesday night at Murray Bridge Speedway. Goodyer, the defending Australian Sprint Car Title winner led all 30-laps in route to the victory. Aaron Reutzel moved up from sixth starting position to claim the runner up spot. Matt Egel, Jordan Charge, and Chase Randall moved up from 14th starting position to round out the top five.
Clay Per View Speedweek
Murray Bridge Speedway
Bridge East, South Australia
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. A1-Jock Goodyer
2. USA87-Aaron Reutzel
3. S52-Matt Egel
4. V60-Jordyn Charge
5. USA9-Chase Randall
6. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
7. Q5-Brock Hallett
8. S63-Ryan Jones
9. S81-Luke Dillon
10. N55-Jessie Attard
11. S27-Daniel Pestka
12. S78-Keke Falland
13. S3-Ben Morris
14. S33-Mark Caruso
15. S38-Lachlan McDonough
16. N48-Jackson Delamont
17. N47-Marcus Dumesny
18. S7-Terry Pitt
19. S20-Glen Sutherland
20. S98-Chad Ely