Jason Martin Named North American 360 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year!”

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 28, 2023 – Jason Martin of Lincoln, Nebraska was voted the 2023 “Driver of the Year” by the North American 360 Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers assembled by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. It is the first such award for Martin, who was champion of the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) in 2023. Jason won nine of the 28 features contested with ASCS, and received 12 of the 16 first-place votes cast in the poll. Others receiving first-place nods were Knoxville Raceway track champion, Chase Randall (2) of Waco, Texas, nine-time USCS feature winner and USCS Speedweek champion, Derek Hagar of Marion, Arkansas, and now 15-time USCS champion, Terry Gray of Memphis, Tennessee. In addition, the Jason Martin Racing #36 team earned “Team of the Year” honors in the poll.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth in the poll, respectively, are Randall, three-time ASCS winner, Matt Covington of Glenpool, Oklahoma, Hagar and Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT) champion, Justyn Cox of Clarksburg, California and (tie) URC champion, Josh Weller of Mertztown, Pennsylvania.

Tulare Trophy Cup champ, Corey Day was seventh, with two-time SCCT winner, Shane Golobic, Devil’s Bowl Winternationals victor Sam Hafertepe Jr., and Gray rounding out the top ten.

Overland Park, Kansas youngster Jace Park will receive 360 “Rookie of the Year” honors.

Mark Smith of Mach-1 chassis and Daryn Pittman of Ultra Shield Racing Products will receive 360 “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors. It is the third such award for Smith, and the first for Pittman.

Michael Rigsby of Flo Sports will receive 360 “Media Member of the Year” honors. Rigsby enjoys his third 360 honor in this category and fourth overall. Pete Walton of USCS will receive his third 360 “Promoter of the Year” Award.

Chase Randall will receive his second straight 360 “Wild Card Award” for 2023 for his exciting performances that resulted in multiple wins.

The North American 360 Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. All awards will be distributed in 2023 at tracks and events throughout North America.

2023 North American 360 Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE, 1305 (12)

2. Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 577 (2)

3. Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK, 382

4. Derek Hagar, Marion, AR, 330 (1)

5. Justyn Cox, Clarksburg, CA, 235

6. (tie) Josh Weller, Mertztown, PA, 235

7. Corey Day, Clovis, CA, 224

8. Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA, 211

9. Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX, 195

10. Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN, 172 (1)

11. Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO, 168

12. Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 106

13. Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA, 98

14. Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR, 74

15. Jordan Poirier, Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, QC, Can.

16. Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 66

17. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 60

18. Max Stambaugh, Lima, OH, 59

19. Kaleb Montgomery, Templeton, CA, 53

20. Gavin Boschele, Mooresville, NC, 51

