National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Closed January 8-13!

Knoxville, IA, January 2, 2024 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa will be closed for repairs from Monday, January 8 through Saturday, January 13.

The original tile lobby floors will be replaced by a new acrylic floor with a lifetime guarantee. The process of tearing out the old damaged tiles and installing the new acrylic floor system should last most of the week. The third and fourth floor suite walkways and patios in the main building have already been replaced. The museum will reopen for business on Sunday, January 14th, at noon.

Thank you for your patience as we work to improve the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum for many years to come.

