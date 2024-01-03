Nick Parker Wins Opening Night of Pro Speedcar Week at Murray Bridge

BRIDGE EAST, SA (January 3, 2024) — Nick Parker won the opening night of Pro Speedcar Week Wednesday night at Murray Bridge Speedway. Parker, from Melbourne, Victoria, led all 30 laps in route to the victory. Kaidon Brown, Kaleb Currie, Robert Heard, and Matt Jackson rounded out the top five.
Pro Speedcar Week
Murray Bridge Speedway
Bridge East, South Australia
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Feature:
1. V39-Nick Parker
2. V97-Kaidon Brown
3. S6e-Kaleb Currie
4. S57-Robert Heard
5. N97-Matt Jackson
6. S6-Jack McCarthy
7. T10-Luke Redpath
8. N32-Daniel Paterson
9. N36-Rhys Birkett
10. V15-Zoe Pearce
11. N15-DJ Raw
12. V10-Caleb Mills
13. N24-Ryan Jones
14. V17-Mathew Radisich
15. N11-Jay Waugh
16. NT9-Garth Thompson
17. S14-Brendan Zadow
18. ACT3-Mitch Saunderson
19. V9-Luke Storer
20. W52-Cody Nash
DNS: V7-Jesse Nicholas
DNS: N40-Dave Lambert