Kaidon Brown Wins Pro Speedcar Week Finale

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (January 6, 2024) — Kaidon Brown capped off Pro Speedcar Week with his second feature victory of the series Saturday night at Simpson Speedway. The victory secured Brown the overall point title for the Pro Speedcar Week series and his second feature win of the 2024 calendar year.
Brown, from Sydney, Australia, held a 1.600 second advantage over Jay Waugh at the finish. Nick Parker, Matt Jackson, and Jack McCarthy rounded out the top five.
Pro Speedcar Week
Simpson Speedway
Jancourt East, Victoria
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Feature:
1. V97-Kaidon Brown
2. N11-Jay Waugh
3. N42-Nathan Smee
4. V39-Nick Parker
5. N97-Matt Jackson
6. S6-Jack McCarthy
7. V3-Dillon Ghent
8. V12-Justin McMinn
9. N40-Dave Lambert
10. N41-Jordan McKay
11. N32-Daniel Paterson
12. V15-Zoe Pearce
13. V17-Matthew Radisich
14. N36-Rhys Birkett
15. V7-Jesse Nicholas
16. ACT3-Mitch Saunderson
17. S57-Robert Heard
18. W52-Cody Nash
19. S6e-Kaleb Currie
20. T10-Luke Redpath
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. V97-Blake Walsh
2. A1-Todd Hobson
3. S35-Mitchell Broome
4. VX62-Brad Warren
5. VX89-Christopher Temby
6. V11-Matthew Symons
7. V1-Travis Millar
8. VX32-Chris Ansell
9. NX26-Bradley McCarthy
10. S26-Rylan Furler
11. VX34-Adin Robertson
12. S41-Bronson Mauro
13. VX58-Jake Warren
14. N4-Jason Davis
15. V7-Nicholas Ryan
16. V20-Thomas McDonald
17. VX14-Tom Moulden
18. V67-Christopher Halesworth
19. VX99-Hayden Clifford
20. S18-Jenna Kervers