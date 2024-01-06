Kaidon Brown Wins Pro Speedcar Week Finale

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (January 6, 2024) — Kaidon Brown capped off Pro Speedcar Week with his second feature victory of the series Saturday night at Simpson Speedway. The victory secured Brown the overall point title for the Pro Speedcar Week series and his second feature win of the 2024 calendar year.

Brown, from Sydney, Australia, held a 1.600 second advantage over Jay Waugh at the finish. Nick Parker, Matt Jackson, and Jack McCarthy rounded out the top five.

Pro Speedcar Week

Simpson Speedway

Jancourt East, Victoria

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Feature:

1. V97-Kaidon Brown

2. N11-Jay Waugh

3. N42-Nathan Smee

4. V39-Nick Parker

5. N97-Matt Jackson

6. S6-Jack McCarthy

7. V3-Dillon Ghent

8. V12-Justin McMinn

9. N40-Dave Lambert

10. N41-Jordan McKay

11. N32-Daniel Paterson

12. V15-Zoe Pearce

13. V17-Matthew Radisich

14. N36-Rhys Birkett

15. V7-Jesse Nicholas

16. ACT3-Mitch Saunderson

17. S57-Robert Heard

18. W52-Cody Nash

19. S6e-Kaleb Currie

20. T10-Luke Redpath

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. V97-Blake Walsh

2. A1-Todd Hobson

3. S35-Mitchell Broome

4. VX62-Brad Warren

5. VX89-Christopher Temby

6. V11-Matthew Symons

7. V1-Travis Millar

8. VX32-Chris Ansell

9. NX26-Bradley McCarthy

10. S26-Rylan Furler

11. VX34-Adin Robertson

12. S41-Bronson Mauro

13. VX58-Jake Warren

14. N4-Jason Davis

15. V7-Nicholas Ryan

16. V20-Thomas McDonald

17. VX14-Tom Moulden

18. V67-Christopher Halesworth

19. VX99-Hayden Clifford

20. S18-Jenna Kervers