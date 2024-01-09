Oldfield Wins the Lil’ Aussie Open at Lismore

LISMORE, NSW (January 9, 2024) — Luke Oldfield won the Lil’ Australian Open Tuesday night at Lismore Speedway. Oldfield moved up from fourth starting position to pass Lachlan McHugh for the lead on lap 20 and dove to a 0.989 advantage at the finish over Jock Goodyer. Brodie Davis, Sam Walsh, and Lachlan Caunt rounded out the top five.

Libby Ellis won the winged 360 sprint car feature while Mitchell Haynes won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.

Lil’ Aussie Open

Lismore Speedway

Lismore, New South Wales

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Q17-Luke Oldfield

2. A1-Jock Goodyer

3. NQ51-Brodie Davis

4. N92-Sam Walsh

5. N9-Lachlan Caunt

6. NS96-Brett Hobson

7. NQ22-Peter Campbell

8. Q40-Bradi Owen

9. Q90-Mitch Randall

10. Q41-Daniel Bridge

11. Q74-Lachlan McHugh

12. Q24-Tony Bridge

13. N14-Ashton Mineeff

14. USA9-Chase Randall

15. Q32-Mitch Gowland

16. USA87-Aaron Reutzel

17. N45-Jai Stephenson

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NQ73-Libby Ellis

2. T47-Brad Claridge

3. Q23-Thomas Button

4. NQ13-Steve Bateman

5. Q86-Luke Manttan

6. Q45-Thomas Clarendon-Blair

7. Q98-Carlo Moiola

8. Q44-Dan Murray

9. Q13-Jai Bateman

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NX63-Mitchell Haynes

2. N1-Jacob Jolley

3. VX50-Luke Weel

4. V87-Dillon Siely

5. N36-Jacob Waller

6. N58-Luke Sayre

7. NX23-Ray Eggins

8. NX33-Errol Campbell

9. NX20-Ian O’Toole

10. NX17-Ben Hull

11. Q55-Augustine Sanson

12. N46-Aaron DeHoon

13. Q97-Nicholas Potts

14. N89-Jacqui Salmon

15. Q24-Harry Fowler

16. Q22-Lachlan Eggins

17. N75-Baily Goodwin

18. NX31-Michael Hunter