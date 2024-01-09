Oldfield Wins the Lil’ Aussie Open at Lismore

LISMORE, NSW (January 9, 2024) — Luke Oldfield won the Lil’ Australian Open Tuesday night at Lismore Speedway. Oldfield moved up from fourth starting position to pass Lachlan McHugh for the lead on lap 20 and dove to a 0.989 advantage at the finish over Jock Goodyer. Brodie Davis, Sam Walsh, and Lachlan Caunt rounded out the top five.
Libby Ellis won the winged 360 sprint car feature while Mitchell Haynes won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.
Lil’ Aussie Open
Lismore Speedway
Lismore, New South Wales
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Q17-Luke Oldfield
2. A1-Jock Goodyer
3. NQ51-Brodie Davis
4. N92-Sam Walsh
5. N9-Lachlan Caunt
6. NS96-Brett Hobson
7. NQ22-Peter Campbell
8. Q40-Bradi Owen
9. Q90-Mitch Randall
10. Q41-Daniel Bridge
11. Q74-Lachlan McHugh
12. Q24-Tony Bridge
13. N14-Ashton Mineeff
14. USA9-Chase Randall
15. Q32-Mitch Gowland
16. USA87-Aaron Reutzel
17. N45-Jai Stephenson
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NQ73-Libby Ellis
2. T47-Brad Claridge
3. Q23-Thomas Button
4. NQ13-Steve Bateman
5. Q86-Luke Manttan
6. Q45-Thomas Clarendon-Blair
7. Q98-Carlo Moiola
8. Q44-Dan Murray
9. Q13-Jai Bateman
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NX63-Mitchell Haynes
2. N1-Jacob Jolley
3. VX50-Luke Weel
4. V87-Dillon Siely
5. N36-Jacob Waller
6. N58-Luke Sayre
7. NX23-Ray Eggins
8. NX33-Errol Campbell
9. NX20-Ian O’Toole
10. NX17-Ben Hull
11. Q55-Augustine Sanson
12. N46-Aaron DeHoon
13. Q97-Nicholas Potts
14. N89-Jacqui Salmon
15. Q24-Harry Fowler
16. Q22-Lachlan Eggins
17. N75-Baily Goodwin
18. NX31-Michael Hunter