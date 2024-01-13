Seavey Snags Second Consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals Title

By T.J. Buffenbarger

TULSA, OK (January 13, 2024) — Logan Seavey carried the momentum from a career best season in 2022 back to the Tulsa Expo Raceway winning the finale of the Chili Bowl Nationals for the second consecutive year.

Seavey, who was fighting an illness most of the week and not being able to hold down food for part of the week, managed to lead all 55-laps in route to his second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals title for the 26-year-old driver from Sutter, California.

Kofoid and Seavey started on the front row for the feature event. On the initial attempt to start the race Michael Pickens flipped in turn three. Pickens was able to walk away from the car under his own power.

During the restart Seavey took the lead with Kofoid and Day in tow. Day started to pressure Kofoid for second on lap two, but Kofoid was able to hold the position.

Kofoid then went to the top of the track on lap three and started to build momentum. This allowed Kofoid to close in on Seavey and get by Seavey with a slide job in turns one and two. Kofoid’s pass was negated when Steven Snyder slowed on the track. This caution negated Kofoid’s pass, handing the lead back to Seavey.

This turned out to be a key point in the event as Seavey pulled away from Kofoid. Just as the leaders started to overtake the back of the field, the track surface laid rubber on the bottom of the track. Seavey was able to get down to the rubber first, and even with a caution flag for Tanner Thorson’s flat tire, Seavey was able to drive smooth and steady to his second career Chili Bowl National title.

Kofoid, Day, Daison Pursley from 20th starting position to fourth, and Hank Davis rounded out the top five.

38th Chili Bowl Natioanals presented by NOS Energy Drink

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Saturday, January 13, 2024

D-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

2. 5X-Shane Cottle[6]

3. 13-Elijah Gile[5]

4. 71R-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[16]

5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[13]

6. 25M-Alex Bright[7]

7. 36-Michael Hubert[1]

8. 14F-Jeffrey Newell[8]

9. 15D-Andrew Deal[18]

10. 3N-Jake Neuman[15]

11. 5G-Gavan Boschele[3]

12. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[19]

13. 55T-Trevor Cline[9]

14. 73D-David Gasper[20]

15. 27-Keith Rauch[4]

16. 6A-Ricky Lewis[17]

17. 8K-KJ Snow[10]

18. 11X-Donovan Peterson[11]

19. 4B-Chelby Hinton[12]

20. 9-Emilio Hoover[14]

D-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 86-Daison Pursley[4]

2. 25-Jacob Denney[6]

3. 8-Alex Sewell[1]

4. 14T-Caden Sarale[5]

5. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[2]

6. 45X-Jace Park[8]

7. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[7]

8. 8J-Jonathan Beason[16]

9. 60X-Garet Williamson[9]

10. 10J-Lane Goodman[10]

11. 75-Mario Clouser[11]

12. 55D-Nick Drake[12]

13. 7C-Landon Crawley[15]

14. 2J-Justin Grant[13]

15. 19T-Mitchel Moles[19]

16. 56E-Tyler Edwards[18]

17. 1A-Trey Osborne[14]

18. 87F-Kinzer Edwards[20]

DNS: 14J-Jody Rosenboom

DNS: 25K-Taylor Reimer

MPV Express 67 Speedway Pole Dash

Pole Shuffle #9 (3 Laps)

1. 29S-Hank Davis, 12.159[1]

2. 55A-Jake Swanson, 12.214[2]

Pole Shuffle #8 (3 Laps)

1. 29S-Hank Davis, 11.988[2]

2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.143[1]

Pole Shuffle #7 (3 Laps)

1. 29S-Hank Davis, 12.041[2]

2. 67-Ryan Timms, 12.311[1]

Pole Shuffle #6 (3 Laps)

1. 29S-Hank Davis, 11.944[2]

2. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.108[1]

Pole Shuffle #5 (3 Laps)

1. 29S-Hank Davis, 11.904[2]

2. 1S-Spencer Bayston, 12.182[1]

Pole Shuffle #4 (3 Laps)

1. 71W-Michael Kofoid, 12.029[1]

2. 29S-Hank Davis, 12.092[2]

Pole Shuffle #3 (3 Laps)

1. 71W-Michael Kofoid, 12.071[2]

2. 41-Corey Day, 12.201[1]

Pole Shuffle #2 (3 Laps)

1. 71W-Michael Kofoid, 12.033[2]

2. 98-Tanner Carrick, 12.216[1]

Pole Shuffle #1 (3 Laps)

1. 71W-Michael Kofoid, 12.264[2]

2. 39-Logan Seavey, 12.337[1]

C-Mains (First five finishers advance to the corresponding B-Main)

C-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 97-Gavin Miller[1]

2. 87W-Ryan Bernal[3]

3. 32W-Gary Taylor[4]

4. 67K-Brent Crews[2]

5. 27B-Jake Bubak[5]

6. 63G-Frankie Guerrini[6]

7. 52-Blake Hahn[16]

8. 5D-Michael Stewart[7]

9. 19B-Cole Bodine[9]

10. 19-Tim McCreadie[11]

11. 02-Ashton Torgerson[8]

12. 5X-Shane Cottle[17]

13. 2D-Matt Sherrell[13]

14. 83M-Rylan Gray[12]

15. 08X-Parker Price Miller[10]

16. 41X-Howard Moore[14]

17. 13-Elijah Gile[18]

18. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[20]

19. 14P-Kyle Strickler[15]

20. 71R-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[19]

C-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[1]

2. 47X-Zach Daum[2]

3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]

4. 63-Cale Coons[3]

5. 86-Daison Pursley[16]

6. 7X-Jerry Coons Jr[4]

7. 95-Chris Andrews[13]

8. 54-Matt Westfall[10]

9. 68-Ronnie Gardner[8]

10. 25-Jacob Denney[17]

11. 7P-Kris Carroll[11]

12. 8-Alex Sewell[18]

13. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[20]

14. 3W-Brandon Waelti[9]

15. 9U-Kyle Spence[15]

16. 7S-Jake Andreotti[12]

17. 3J-Parker Jones[5]

18. 93-Kyle Bellm[6]

19. 14T-Caden Sarale[19]

20. 3G-Kyle Cummins[14]

B-Mains (First seven finishers advance to the A-Main)

1. 68K-Emerson Axsom[6]

2. 31B-Chase Johnson[3]

3. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]

4. 27W-Colby Copeland[7]

5. 5-Chase Briscoe[4]

6. 71P-Cannon McIntosh[9]

7. 1I-Briggs Danner[2]

8. 71-Jade Avedisian[12]

9. 58-David Gravel[5]

10. 21H-Brady Bacon[8]

11. 21-Daryn Pittman[11]

12. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[13]

13. 87W-Ryan Bernal[17]

14. 51B-Joe B Miller[14]

15. 67K-Brent Crews[19]

16. 97-Gavin Miller[16]

17. 27B-Jake Bubak[20]

18. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[15]

19. 32W-Gary Taylor[18]

20. 7T-Thomas Meseraull[10]

1. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[3]

2. 21J-Kameron Key[7]

3. 59-Michael Pickens[1]

4. 5U-Michael Faccinto[4]

5. 86-Daison Pursley[20]

6. 71K-Kale Drake[9]

7. 5CB-Karter Sarff[15]

8. 7U-Chase McDermand[2]

9. 29-Tim Buckwalter[10]

10. 28-Ace McCarthy[13]

11. 55V-CJ Leary[5]

12. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[18]

13. 32T-Trey Marcham[11]

14. 57W-Landon Brooks[12]

15. 47X-Zach Daum[17]

16. 81-Bryant Wiedeman[8]

17. 57-Tyler Courtney[14]

18. 2H-Nick Hoffman[16]

19. 89-Chris Windom[6]

20. 63-Cale Coons[19]

A-Main (55 Laps)

1. 39-Logan Seavey[2]

2. 71W-Michael Kofoid[1]

3. 41-Corey Day[4]

4. 86-Daison Pursley[20]

5. 29S-Hank Davis[5]

6. 17W-Shane Golobic[9]

7. 98-Tanner Carrick[3]

8. 1S-Spencer Bayston[6]

9. 5U-Michael Faccinto[18]

10. 55A-Jake Swanson[10]

11. 68K-Emerson Axsom[11]

12. 67-Ryan Timms[8]

13. 31B-Chase Johnson[13]

14. 71K-Kale Drake[22]

15. 27W-Colby Copeland[17]

16. 1I-Briggs Danner[23]

17. 11A-Andrew Felker[15]

18. 5CB-Karter Sarff[24]

19. 88-Tanner Thorson[7]

20. 71P-Cannon McIntosh[21]

21. 5-Chase Briscoe[19]

22. 21J-Kameron Key[14]

23. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[12]

24. 59-Michael Pickens[16]

Lap Leader: Seavey 1-55