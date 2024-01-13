Sweet Caps Australian Tour by Winning USA vs WA Speedweek Finale

By T.J. Buffenabrger

KWINANNA BEACH, WA (January 13, 2024) — Brad Sweet closed out USA vs WA Speedweek in victory lane Saturday night at Perth Motorplex. Sweet chased down fellow American Brock Zearfoss, taking advantage of Zearfoss slipping out of the rubber in turn two to take the lead and held off a late charge by Callum Williamson for the victory. The win was Sweet’s second of the 2024 calendar year.

Callum Williamson and Jason Kendrick started on the front row for the 30-lap finale. Williamson led the initial start that was negated when Cory Eliason spun between turns three and four. Eliason was able to restart at the tail of the field.

During the second start Kendrick was able to dive into the lead in turn one while Williamson raced with Sweet and Zearfoss for second. On lap two the red flag appeared for Taylor Milling flipping hard between turns one and two. Ryan Lancaster piled into Milling’s car and got upside down with Chris Coyle also being swept up in the incident. All drivers walked away from their cars under their own power.

During the restart Williamson and Rico Abreu made contact racing for position with Abreu spinning into the infield with a broken front end, collecting Dayne Kingshott in the process. Abreu was unable to make the restart while Kingshott joined the tail of the field.

Kendrick pulled away during the restart while Zearfoss pressured Sweet for second position. One lap later the caution flag made another appearance when Brad Maiolo stopped with a broken front end on his car. Maiolo was unable to make repairs for the restart.

After the restart Zearfoss found rubber laid down on the racetrack before the other leaders and went from third to first around Sweet and Kendrick for the lead. Sweet followed Zearfoss around Kendrick to take the second position and closed in on Zearfoss when the caution flag returned for a spin by Cory Eliason with 13 laps to go.

After another caution period for Camerom McKenzie slowing after made contact with the wall in turn four with 11 laps to go, Zearfoss and Seet pulled away as Willamson drove up to third position.

Zearfoss started to drift up the track in turn two as his tires started to wear out and gave Sweet the opening he needed to dive underneath and take the lead going into turn three on lap 23. One lap later Williamson drove around Zearfoss to take the second position.

During the final laps Williamson closed in on Sweet’s back bumper, making a last-ditch effort on the final lap that caused him to bounce off the fence, but to no avail as Sweet had just enough tire left to claim the victory.

Williamson’s second place finish secured the overall USA vs WA point title. Zearfoss held on for third while James Inglis and Jason Pryde rounded out the top five.

Kaiden Manders won the midget car feature to cap off a championship effort during the Essingliger Triple-Crown series at Perth Motorplex, winning all three races during the series.

USA vs WA Speedweek

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. U49-Brad Sweet

2. 3-Callum Williamson

3. USA95-Brock Zearfoss

4. 26-James Inglis

5. 14-Jason Pryde

6. 11-Jason Kendrick

7. 2-Dayne Kingshott

8. 60-Kaiden Manders

9. 79-Kris Coyle

10. V27-Brenton Farrer

11. 99-Jamie Maiolo

12. 8-Andrew Priolo

13. 9-AJ Nash

14. 41-Ken Sartori

15. 24-Jack Williamson

16. 51-Tim King

17. 27wx-Brock Kenny

18. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

19. U17-Cory Eliason

20. 19-Trent Pigdon

21. U24-Rico Abreu

22. 77-Bradley Maiolo

23. 44-Ryan Lancaster

24. 25-Taylor Milling

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 71-Kaiden Manders

2. 7-Tom Payet

3. 71w-Daniel Harding

4. 44-Tyson Bryden

5. 3-Nicholas Rowe

6. 26-Keenan Fleming

7. 23-Glen Mears

8. 75-Joel Watson

9. 21-Brodie Minchin

10. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

11. 9-Lee Austen

12. 8-Jake Robinson

13. 52-Cody Nash

14. 89-Cory Smith

15. N4-Kaidon Brown

16. 76-Patrick Watson

17. 11-Bart Curnow

18. 15-Rob Golding

19. 27-Vaughan Manders

20. 97-Gary Mann