Top Gun Programs During Speedweeks at East Bay Rained Out

TAMPA, FL (January 16, 2024) — The Top Gun Sprint Car Series programs scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park have been cancelled due weather conditions. East Bay officials posted on Monday that due to wet conditions and forecast this weekend’s events were cancelled and would not be made up. The three day program was the first for the Top Gun series using the full 360 sprint car engine package.

The Top Gun Sprint Car Series returns to action Saturday, February 10th at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida.