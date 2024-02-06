CHILDREN’S DREAM FUND 50 TO NOW PAY 10K TO WIN

From Must See Racing

February 5, 2024 – Inverness, Florida – Today officials from the ‘Children’s Dream Fund 50’, Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit, and the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series announced that the upcoming March 2, 2024, ‘Children’s Dream Fund 50’ will now pay $10,000 to win the 50-lap event.

The co-sanctioned event was originally announced in December as a $5,000 to win event at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. But today event organizer JJ Dutton confirmed that a $5,000 sponsor has come forth and added to the purse.

Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness has added the additional purse money to the purse for this event to get it up to the current $10,000 to win. It has been since 2007 that a pavement sprint car race in the state of Florida has paid this much to win.

The local Inverness Ford dealership has been supportive of the event since the early announcement. Nick Nicholas Ford is located in Inverness, Florida and carries a line of new and used inventory as well as a Service Department and Collision Center.

With the event now paying $10,000 to win, it now becomes the richest pavement sprint car race in the Southeast. It is expected many prominent drivers will come fourth in the coming days announcing their participation in this event.

The sole purpose of the event is to raise awareness and funds for the Children’s Dream Fund Organization. The event is being organized by Tampa, Florida driver JJ Dutton with the help from the track and both series.

The Children’s Dream Fund is a St. Petersburg, Florida based non-profit organization that was founded in 1981 with the single purpose of fulfilling dreams for children ages 3-21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, and who live in West Central Florida. Dreams are referred to by doctors, nurses, Child Life and Social Workers, friends, families, and other patients.

Dreams vary as much as the personalities of the children the organization serves. They may involve meeting a celebrity, a trip, a gift such as a computer or playground, or their most-requested dream, a week at the Give Kids the World Village, which enables a child to visit all the Orlando-area theme parks.

The Children’s Dream Fund is not affiliated with a national organization. They do not tele market to raise funds. Since its inception in 1981, the Children’s Dream Fund has made dreams come true for over 4,000 children. According to their most recent audited financial report, 87% of all expenses go to make children’s dreams come true. Over 50% of all dream costs are covered by in-kind donations.