The 2024 High Limit Racing Season Begins Next Week with the Battle at the Bay

From High Limit Racing

High Limit Racing kicks off its much anticipated 2024 national tour on February 12 and 13 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson joins five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet and all 17 of the committed High Rollers in this two-day “Battle at the Bay”.

Everything you need to know before heading to the track:

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

Tickets: Single day and discounted two-day packages are available for pre-purchase online.

Reserved seats pre-purchased online will receive a FREE pit pass add-on.

Pit Passes are not available for pre-purchase and are available at the track on race day.

Outside food and beverage, coolers, lawn chairs, seat cushions over 18″ wide and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

East Bay Raceway Park’s grandstands are smoke free.

If you’re not attending the event, watch every lap Live on FloRacing.