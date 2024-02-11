THE FROZEN FARMER MOVES FROM THE FREEZER AISLE TO THE FRONTSTRETCH

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (February 10, 2024) – The Frozen Farmer, a farm-to-table ice cream and sorbet company, proudly presents the Frozen Farmer Choose Cone for the entirety of the 2024 High Limit Racing season. Frozen Farmer pint replicas have been stacked to create the custom “cone” that will be in action during every High Limit Racing feature event.

Starting at East Bay Raceway Park for the series’ season opener on February 12 and 13, the Frozen Farmer Choose Cone will be placed on the track surface during caution periods in the feature event, with the exception of any cautions with 10 laps remaining. The Frozen Farmer Choose Cone allows drivers to choose the inside or outside lane for the ensuing restart.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to support High Limit Racing because three of our four daughters started racing at the age of 5 and dirt track racing has become a huge part of not only our life, but our business, too,” says Katey Evans, Founder of The Frozen Farmer. “The Frozen Farmer believes in the positive support of dirt track racing and its fans because we have seen how loyal they are firsthand through supporting the sport at all levels and being a part of it ourselves with our own daughters’ dirt track racing team. The Frozen Farmer Choose Cone is a super creative way High Limit Racing has allowed us to showcase our product in front of hundreds of thousands of race fans around the world.”

As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, The Frozen Farmer uses produce directly from the family’s 3,000-acre farm for their Delaware farm creamery location and supports the mission of upcycling fruit from other farmers across the country to create decadent ice cream, sorbet and novelty treats like the Barbie-branded Freezer Squeezer and the Elf on the Shelf ice cream cookie sandwiches. Their products are now available in major retail stores like Kroger, Wal-Mart, Giant and more.

“The Frozen Farmer and the Evans family sees the passion of the motorsports fan base. From pavement to dirt and late models to sprint cars, they understand that race fans are the most supportive of any sport in the country,” said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing and Events Officer at High Limit Racing. “The Frozen Farmer products are available in stores across the country making it an easily accessible and perfect treat for High Limit Racing fans to grab and enjoy on the way to the track.”

To learn more about The Frozen Farmer, visit www.thefrozenfarmer.com and follow @thefrozenfarmer on Instagramand Facebook.

The High Limit Racing season fires off on Monday, February 12 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida. The 59-race nationwide season will conclude with a two-day finale at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 11 and 12. Tickets for select events are now available here.

As the exclusive streaming partner of High Limit Racing, every lap of every race will be live on FloRacing. Subscribe to FloRacing for High Limit Racing, USAC, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CARS Tour coverage and more.

