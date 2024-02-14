Tyler Courtney Wins High Limit Feature #2 at East Bay

From Bill Wright

Tyler Courtney won the Tuesday evening 30 lap High Limit Racing feature over Corey Day, Brad Sweet, Zeb Wise and Brent Marks.

58 cars

Larson, Macedo, Thorson and Sweet were locked into the heat races, and a shot at the Dash (if they finished in the top five of the heat).

Two 27-car groups were split in qualifying. Wise (26th car out to time) set quick time in the first group and overall at 12.229 seconds. Marks (9th) was second quick, followed by Courtney (11th), Scelzi (14th) and Kahne (12th). Bayston (5th car out) was fastest in the second group, followed by Hafertepe (4th), McCarl (1st), Sams III (12th) and Allen (10th). Ben Brown did not get a time in. Chad Kemenah’s 2002 mark of 11.638 seconds will go down in history as East Bay’s track record.

Non-qualifier (started): 1. Franek (5) 2. Greve (1) 3. B. Gossel (2) 4. L. Martin (4) / 5. Pulkrabek (7) 6. Johnson (6) 7. Pake (3) 8. Jason Blonde 10BR (9) 9. Turner (10) 10. Kisamore (8) DNS – M. Smith, D. Smith, Diamond Jr., Brown

The 8-lapper took four to the back of each heat. Pake spun on the first lap. Greve led early, but Franek put a slider on him in turn four on lap three to take the win.

Heat one (started): 1. Courtney (2) 2. Wise (1) 3. Kahne (3) 4. Larson (4) 5. Riggins Jr. (5) / 6. Howard (7) 7. Cling (6) 8. C. Martin (9) 9. Thram (10) 10. Mullen (11) 11. Franek (12) 12. Harrison (8)

8-lap heats saw the top five make the feature. The heat winner, and either the locked in car from Monday’s program (starting fourth) or the quickest qualifier to transfer made the Dash. Not much movement here in the race. Riggins held off Howard for the final transfer.

Heat two (started): 1. Marks (1) 2. Scelzi (2) 3. Abreu (3) 4. Timms (6) 5. Morrell (10) / 6. Thorson (4) 7. Dietrich (7) 8. Crouch (9) 9. Eliason (5) 10. Adyn Schmidt 12s (11) 11. Sheffer Jr. (8) 12. Greve (12)

Marks led the distance over Scelzi. Abreu used the low side to get by Thorson for third on lap two. Timms followed him by on lap four. Morrell was the story of the race, coming from row five to pass Thorson with two to go to grab the transfer and rob Thorson of the Dash, and sending Scelzi.

Heat three (started): 1. Bayston (1) 2. Allen (3) 3. McCarl (2) 4. Peck (7) 5. Macedo (4) / 6. Shaffer (10) 7. Reutzel (6) 8. Borden (5) 9. Goodno (8) 10. Nowotarski (9) 11. B. Gossel (12) 12. Newton (11)

Bayston led wire to wire. Allen got by McCarl for second don lap two. Peck moved from row four to pass Macedo the final transfer on lap three and Reutzel for fourth a lap later. Macedo came back by Reutzel to gain the final transfer on lap seven.

Heat four (started): 1. Sweet (4) 2. Day (3) 3. Windom (8) 4. Sams III (2) 5. Macri (5) / 6. Price-Miller (9) 7. Hafertepe Jr. (1) 8. L. Martin (12) 9. Norris (6) 10. Moss (10) 11. A. Gossel (7) 12. Henry (11)

Sams led Sweet, Day Hafertepe and Norris early. Windom went from sixth to fourth on lap two before Henry spun. Henry flipped on the restart. He was unhurt. Once back underway, Macri passed Hafertepe for the fifth and final transfer. Up front, Sweet took the lead from Sams. Day also got by on lap five.

C main (started): 1. Mullen (1) 2. Moss (4) / 3. Nowotarski (2) 4. B. Gossel (5) 5. Turner (12) 6. Schmidt (3) 7. Sheffer Jr. (6) 8. Pulkrabek (8) 9. Pake (10) 10. Kisamore (13) 11. A. Gossel (7) 12. Blonde (11) 13. Johnson (9) DNS – Franek, Harrison, Newton, Greve, Henry, M. Smith, D. Smith, Diamond Jr., Brown

The 10-lapper took the top two to the b. Mullen dominated this one. The lone caution came out for a stopped A. Gossel on lap two. Moss used the restart to get by Nowotarski for the final transfer.

Dash (started): 1. Sweet (1) 2. Courtney (4) 3. Scelzi (2) 4. Bayston (3) 5. Larson (5) 6. Day (7) 7. Marks (6) 8. Macedo (8)

The 7-lapper set up the first four rows of the feature. Sweet led throughout. Courtney shot by Bayston for third on lap two, and then passed Scelzi for second.

B main (started): 1. Thorson (1) 2. Reutzel (4) 3. Price-Miller (6) 4. Howard (3) / 5. Hafertepe Jr. (2) 6. Dietrich (7) 7. Shaffer (8) 8. C. Martin (9) 9. Borden (10) 10. Mullen (17) 11. Crouch (11) 12. L. Martin (12) 13. Eliason (15) 14. Norris (16) 15. Goodno (14) 16. Moss (18) 17. Cling (5) 18. Thram (13)

The 12-lapper took the top four to the A. Howard led early from row two, with Thorson and Reutzel in tow. Price-Miller went form sixth to fourth to grab the final transfer from Hafertepe on lap two. Thorson used the high side to gain the lead from Howard on lap four. Reutzel went low to get by Howard for second with two to go. Price-Miller would relegate him to fourth. Hafetepe made a late charge but that fell through.

A main (started): 1. Courtney (2) 2. Day (6) 3. Sweet (1) 4. Wise (9) 5. Marks (7) 6. Price-Miller (23) 7. Windom (14) 8. Bayston (4) 9. Allen (10) 10. Timms (16) 11. Thorson (21) 12. Peck (15) 13. Scelzi (3) 14. Kahne (11) 15. Macri (20) 16. McCarl (12) 17. Abreu (13) 18. Eliason (26, prov.) 19. Crouch (25, prov.) 20. Morrell (19) 21. Sams III (17) 22. Macedo (8) 23. Howard (24) 24. Riggins Jr. (18) 25. Reutzel (22) 26. Larson (5)

The 30-lapper got off to an awkward start when Courtney spun and kept it going. He continued, but Peck and Morrell were collected. Larson also had a flat left rear from the incident. Sams went to the work area. Sweet led Courtney, Bayston and Day back to green and entered lapped traffic on lap six. Courtney dogged him and used the low side to pass for the lead on lap seven. Day was quickly in the mix as well, getting by Sweet on lap eight, but a circuit later, Courtney led a surging Wise and Sweet. Day came back on lap 12 to claim second from Wise before Larson spun, bringing another caution. Courtney chose the inside line on the double-file restart ahead of Day, Wise, Sweet, Bayston and Marks. Abreu shot around the cushion to move up in fourth. On lap 17, Kahne and Larson got together and spun, bringing another caution. Wise restarted third and got by Day for second. Sweet regained fourth. Abreu battled back with Sweet in a good duel. Sams and Kahne contacted for another yellow with ten to go. Scelzi also visited the work area. Courtney led Wise, Day, Abreu, Sweet and Marks back to green. Day quickly took second dand pressured the leader. Sweet took over fourth for good on lap 22. A final caution came for a spun Macri with two to go. Courtney would hold them off ofr the win. Sweet got by Wise. Abreu flipped in turn four after the leaders took the checkers. Eliason was collected. Price-Miller was the hard-charger.