RSR and Reutzel come out swinging; Excitement builds for Midwest season

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (February 19, 2024) – It was a sound effort in the Sunshine State for Ridge & Sons Racing (RSR) and Aaron Reutzel, not only jump-starting their 2024 campaign with five nights of action at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, but eventually capping their trip with a pair of top-fives, one of which a victory.

Reutzel, a three-time All Star Circuit of Champions champion and ace of the Folkens Brothers Trucking, Don Long & STC, B And L Holdings, No. 87 sprint car, earned his first top-five of the trip in East Bay’s King of the 360s opener on Wednesday, February 14. The result – a victory at that – was accomplished in dominating fashion, igniting his preliminary effort with a heat race victory. A late-race caution in the evening’s main event created a slight stir for “A-Aron” fans, but the Clute, Texas, native drove off untouched.

Although mechanical issues plagued the team in Thursday’s King of the 360s preliminary, things were back to normal for Friday’s $10,000-to-win finale, racing on to finish an impressive fifth after starting 20th on the A-Main grid.

“Man, I love [East Bay]. From the time we unloaded, just a phenomenal race car,” Reutzel, referring to Wednesday’s win, said. “Just hats off to this entire race team, Brian and Lisa Ridge, especially. None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. A lot of overtime and late nights in the shop, but we’re thrilled to see it pay off.

“Super sad to see this place go,” Reutzel added. “Just glad to get a win before it’s gone.”

Before King of the 360s action commenced on Wednesday, Reutzel and RSR participated in East Bay’s High Limit Sprint Car Series “Battle at the Bay” program on Monday and Tuesday, February 12-13; Reutzel was scored 25th in Tuesday’s High Limit finale.

Ridge & Sons Racing and Aaron Reutzel [No. 87] will continue their 2024 campaign with Knoxville Raceway’s season opener on Friday and Saturday, April 19-20; Friday will feature practice sessions with Saturday’s event featuring a full program.

Earned a King of the 360s preliminary victory at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14; finished fifth in the $10,000-to-win finale (February 16).

