FAST adds dates at Attica, Tri-City & Brushcreek to cap off 2024 Plans

From Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance Inc FAST On Dirt tour has put the finishing touches on the 2024 schedule of events. Thirty-two races are scheduled for the season, including 9 consecutive nights of racing which makes up the 42nd annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek. The June 7 through June 15 Speedweek will have its own separate point fund, while the remaining 23 events will crown the 2024 tour championship team. The top 10 in season long points will share in a payout of more than $45,000 with $15,000 going to the overall champion. Teams will see 17 different race venues across 5 states.

Following the initial schedule release, three events were added. A Sunday, May 5 race at Tri-City Raceway Park will make a doubleheader weekend with Michael’s Mercer Raceway the day prior. Attica Raceway Park has graciously added FAST to day one of the Attica Ambush on Friday, August 30 making that a tripleheader weekend with Pittsburgh and Wayne County following. Finally, Brushcreek Motorsports Complex will host their first ever FAST event on Saturday, September 14th.

The rules for 2024 remain the same with the tires still a choice of Hoosier Medium, D15A or H15 on the right rear. The D12A or H12 is allowed on the left rear, while fronts are open to any Hoosier tires. We will not be marking tires. Wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wicker bill. We will not be weighing cars.

As announced at the banquet, the format will see a few changes. Fields of 30 cars or less will split into 3 heat race groups and time against their heat only. Fields of 31+ will break into 2 flights for time trials with flight A making up heats 1 and 2 and flight B making up heats 3 and 4. The change for 2024 is that heat races will now line up with the fastest in each heat starting fourth, but qualifiers 2-4 starting straight up. The heats will line up: 2, 3, 4, 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10. The winner of the heat and the fastest car who transfers from the heat to the main event, will both go to redraw. If the fast qualifier WINS the heat, he is the only car from that heat who goes to redraw.

Another change for 2024 is in the line-up for the B-Main event. The two fastest qualifiers who fail to make the main event out of the three-heat race format will start from the front row of the B. In the event of split flights, the fastest non transfer from each flight will be on the pole of each of the 2 B-Mains. The main event line-up will be from the redraw with heat race transfers lined up behind them and B transfers at the back of the field.

Watch for more information in the coming days concerning Speedweek details! Again, Speedweek will be its own series and point fund!

For 2024, the point fund has been increased by $4,500 with the added money going into the 2 – 8 positions. One thousand dollars each were added to the 2-3-4 spots with $500 added to the 5 – 6 spots and 400 and 100 added to 7 and 8. This brings the 22 race series point fund to pay the top 10 as follows: 1) $15,000 2) $8,000 3) $6,000 4) $4,000 5) $3,000 6) $2,500 7) $2,000 8) $1,500 9) $1,200 10) $1,000

There is no series “membership”. All drivers/owners earn points at every event. All teams WILL get one “drop” night. If 20 races are completed, the best 19 nights will count for each driver/owner. In the event that teams and drivers switch seats, separate points are kept and the points are split 50/50 with owner/driver. Participants must attend 75% or more of the completed races to get the FULL point fund. Finishers in top 10 positions who do not meet the 75% requirement will still be paid, but the payout will be the percentage of races attended.

Most of our events will be streamed on The Cushion in 2024. Select events will be on Flo or DirtVision as well. This is a transitional year across the industry, but especially for FAST and BOSS tours as we wait to see how MANY changes and scenarios play out.

Here’s the finalized 2024 schedule:

Saturday, March 16 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 6 – Atomic Speedway

Saturday, April 13 – Wayne County Speedway

Saturday, April 27 – Muskingum County Speedway

Saturday, May 4 – Michael’s Mercer (PA) Raceway

Sunday, May 5 – Tri-City Raceway Park (PA)

Saturday, May 11 – Wayne County Speedway

Saturday, May 18 – Florence (KY) Speedway

Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Friday, June 7 – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, June 8 – Fremont Speedway

Sunday, June 9 – Waynesfield Raceway Park

Monday, June 10 – Wayne County Speedway

Tuesday, June 11 – Hilltop Speedway

Wednesday, June 12 – Sharon Speedway

Thursday, June 13 – Muskingum County Speedway

Friday, June 14 – Millstream Speedway

Saturday, June 15 – Atomic Speedway

Saturday, June 29 – Fremont Speedway

Friday, July 5 – Pennsboro (WV) Speedway

Saturday, July 6 – Pennsboro (WV) Speedway

Friday, July 12 – Circle City (IN) Raceway

Saturday, July 13 – Paragon (IN) Speedway

Saturday, July 27 – Wayne County Speedway

Sunday, July 28 – Tri-City Raceway Park (PA)

Saturday, August 3 – Muskingum County Speedway

Saturday, August 17 – Atomic Speedway

Friday, August 23 – Michael’s Mercer (PA) Raceway

Friday, August 30 – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, August 31 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway

Sunday, September 1 – Wayne County Speedway

Saturday, September 14 – Brushcreek Motorsports Complex

Saturday, October 12 – Atomic Speedway