Championship Points Fund Established for ASCS National Tour

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (March 8, 2024) – One week after acquiring the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), World Racing Group has set the 2024 national series points fund and driver benefit package heading into the season-opening event March 15-16 at RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas.

The drivers and teams will be racing for a share of a $152,000 championship point fund, with the champion earning $40,000. The top 10 finishing positions in the title race will be paid, with $25,000 going to second; $20,000 for third; $15,000 for fourth; $12,000 for fifth; $10,000 for sixth; $9,000 for seventh; $8,000 for eighth; $7,000 for ninth; and $6,000 for 10th.

In addition, the top five competitors in national series points will receive $400 in tow money, while positions six through 10 will receive $300. For the second night of a two-night event, a tow package of 50 percent will be issued. Tow money for drivers is like appearance fees in other forms of entertainment.

Every competitor who draws in for a race night will be required to pay $20. The nightly draw fees will be awarded to that night’s hard charger.

“Even though everything is coming together quickly with our involvement in the ASCS, establishing the championship points fund and tow package ahead of next week’s season opener was important so racers and their teams know what they’re competing for over the course of the season,” said Brian Dunlap, who is leading the integration of the ASCS into World Racing Group. “The World of Outlaws and the Edwards family go back to the beginning of the Outlaws in 1978, so it’s only fitting we’re kicking off our leadership of the ASCS with Martin Edwards promoting the first event next week at RPM Speedway.”

All competitors will be required to purchase a DIRTcar Sprint Car membership, trackside or online at DIRTcarMembers.com. That membership will allow racers to compete in World of Outlaws competition, as well. Competitors who have already purchased a 2024 ASCS membership will have to complete a DIRTcar Sprint Car membership, but no payment will be required. The DIRTcar Sprint Car membership is $125 annually.

A nearly 40-race tour across 10 states will make up ASCS’ 2024 national championship season, including the prestigious $20,000-to-win 360 Knoxville Nationals at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway, Aug. 1-3.

The 2024 ASCS national championship season begins March 15-16 at RPM Speedway, marking the Series’ inaugural event under the World Racing Group banner.

To watch every national American Sprint Car Series race live, visit DIRTVision.com or download the DIRTVision App.