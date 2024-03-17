David Gasper Wins USAC/CRA Main at Perris

From Lance Jennings

March 16, 2024 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California- After leading in the early going, David Gasper regained the top spot on lap 27 and won the 30 lap USAC/CRA feature at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday night. Following Gasper was Austin Williams, Matt Westfall, Brody Roa and Logan Williams.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 16, 2024 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-15.926; 2. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.167; 3. Grant Sexton, 22, Sexton-16.258; 4. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.469; 5. R.J. Johnson, 2, Yeley/Petty-16.473; 6. Logan Calderwood, 73, Ford-16.475; 7. Brody Roa, 15, Bonneau-16.482; 8. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-16.490; 9. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.502; 10. David Gasper, 73X, Ford-16.539; 11. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.563; 12. Matt Westfall, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-16.565; 13. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-16.568; 14. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.574; 15. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.603; 16. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.684; 17. Braden Chiaramonte, 73B, OCC-16.995; 18. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-16.995; 19. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-17.037; 20. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-17.117; 21. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.356; 22. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton-17.372; 23. Brent Sexton, 44S, Sexton-17.575; 24. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-17.996.

FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Matt McCarty, 2. A.J. Bender, 3. Matt Mitchell, 4. David Gasper, 5. Brody Roa, 6. Charles Davis Jr., 7. Brent Owens, 8. Shane Sexton. NT.

BILLSJERKY.NET / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Cody Williams, 2. Austin Williams, 3. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 4. Tommy Malcolm, 5. R.J. Johnson, 6. Brent Sexton, 7. Jeff Dyer, 8. Braden Chiaramonte. NT.

WC FRIEND COMPANY / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Ricky Lewis, 2. Logan Williams, 3. Matt Westfall, 4. Grant Sexton, 5. Austin Grabowski, 6. Logan Calderwood, 7. Verne Sweeney, 8. Elexa Herrera. 2:55.36.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. David Gasper (1), 2. Austin Williams (3), 3. Matt Westfall (12), 4. Brody Roa (10), 5. Logan Williams (15), 6. Tommy Malcolm (11), 7. Cody Williams (5), 8. R.J. Johnson (8), 9. Brent Owens (18), 10. Matt McCarthy (13), 11. Logan Calderwood (9), 12. Verne Sweeney (20), 13. Brent Sexton (21), 14. Austin Grabowski (17), 15. Elexa Herrera (22), 16. A.J. Bender (16), 17. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (14), 18. Ricky Lewis (2), 19. Jeff Dyer (19), 20. Charles Davis Jr. (7), 21. Grant Sexton (4), 22. Matt Mitchell (6). NT.

—————————-

**Chiaramonte flipped on the seventh lap during the second heat and was transported to a local hospital observation. Grant Sexton flipped on the second lap of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-9 David Gasper, Laps 10-11 Austin Williams, Laps 12-15 Ricky Lewis, Laps 16-23 Austin Williams, Laps 24-25 Brody Roa, Lap 26 Austin Williams, Laps 27-30 David Gasper.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Logan Williams (15 to 5)

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: March 23 – Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, Arizona