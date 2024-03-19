Driven2SaveLives Extends Partnership with High Limit Racing

From High Limit Racing

Mooresville, N.C. (March 18, 2024) – Driven2SaveLives, an Indiana Donor Network program, will return as a major partner of High Limit Racing’s Midweek Money Series in 2024. Through the 10-race series, Driven2SaveLives will raise awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation and honor Bryan Clauson and all donor heroes through the series partnership and as the primary sponsor of the No. 14BC driven by 18-year-old Corey Day.

“The selflessness and generosity of organ and tissue donors and their families give patients in need of a transplant a second chance at life,” said Indiana Donor Network President and CEO Kellie Tremain. “We need to end the wait for lifesaving organ transplants, and our Driven2SaveLives program and partnership with High Limit Racing are important steps in that direction.”

The Midweek Money Series will continue with 10 midweek scheduled events in 2024. Kicking off on April 9th at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., each race pays a minimum of $20,000 to win. $100,000 in prize money will be distributed amongst the top 10 teams following the finale at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Mo., on October 8. (Full schedule below.) NASCAR champion Kyle Larson won the inaugural season championship – then titled High Limit Sprint Car Series – in 2023.

“Indiana Donor Network, through their Driven2SaveLives program, was one of the first partners to support High Limit Racing,” said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing and Events Officer at High Limit Racing. “The goal of every partnership is to build a long-lasting relationship, and we’re happy to be doing just that with Driven2SaveLives. We strongly believe in their mission and want to continue to use our platform to make a difference.”

California’s Day, currently fourth in the overall High Limit Racing standings, will compete in each event, chasing both the High Limit Racing and the Midweek Money Series championship.

To learn more about Driven2SaveLives and to sign up to be an organ donor, visit www.driven2savelives.org. Follow @driven2save on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram and @driven2savelives on Facebook for more information, including donor hero stories, ways to support and more.

The High Limit Racing season will resume action on Tuesday, April 9th, with the first Midweek Money Series event at the aforementioned Riverside International Speedway. The 59-race nationwide season will conclude with a two-day finale at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 11 and 12. Tickets for Riverside, Texas Motor Speedway and other select events can be purchased here.

Follow @HighLimitRacing on X, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date with series information, including news, event updates, ticketing information, and more.

For fans unable to attend events, FloRacing will exclusively stream every High Limit Racing event throughout the 2024 season. If you’re not already a FloRacing subscriber, sign up today here.

2024 High Limit Racing Midweek Money Series Schedule

Tuesday, April 9 — Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Ark.

Tuesday, April 16 — Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Ok.

Wednesday, May 1 — 81 Speedway, Wichita, Kan.

Tuesday, May 14 — Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, Ind.

Tuesday, May 28 — Grandview Speedway, Bechtelsville, Penn.

Tuesday, June 4 — Davenport Speedway, Davenport, Iowa

Tuesday, June 11 — *Eagle Raceway, Eagle, Neb.

Wednesday, June 26 — Lake Ozark Speedway, Lake Ozark, Mo.

Tuesday, October 1 — **Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, Ohio

Tuesday, October 8 — I-70 Speedway, Odessa, Mo.

*- $50,000-to-win Eagle Nationals

**- Companion race with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

ABOUT DRIVEN2SAVELIVES

Driven2SaveLives, an Indiana Donor Network program, raises awareness about organ and tissue donation within the racing community and inspires fans throughout the U.S. to sign up to become donors. Launched in 2016, Driven2SaveLives brings together advocates for donation, including NASCAR winner Ryan Newman, IndyCar driver Pippa Mann and others, to educate race fans about donation, encourage conversations about donation decisions, and inspire audiences to sign up to be donors. Driven2SaveLives also features an Ambassador Program where anyone can join the team and help spread the word. For more, visit Driven2SaveLives online.

ABOUT INDIANA DONOR NETWORK

The decision to become an organ, tissue and eye donor is a decision to give the gift of life. Indiana Donor Network serves as the vital link between donors and patients waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, healing tissue and corneas to restore sight. The organization is a federally designated organ recovery organization and accredited tissue bank serving 85 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Its team of more than 300 dedicated professionals is committed to saving and healing lives through donation and transplantation, championing the cause through education and outreach and supporting donor families in their time of need. For more or to sign up as a donor, visit Indiana Donor Network online.