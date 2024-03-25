Williams Grove Opens 358 Sprint Season March 29

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – March 29 will be Kids Easter Night at Williams Grove Speedway, featuring Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars, HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints and FREE Easter chocolate for kids!

Action for the 410 and 358 sprints gets underway at 7:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30.

The first 100 youth ages 12 and under passing through the main grandstand admission gate will receive a FREE chocolate Easter treat compliments of sprint car news website Hoseheads.com.

The race will be the first of the season for the 358 sprint cars as the division makes its season debut with another 12 dates slated on the 2024 schedule at the oval.

The 410 sprints will be racing in a $5,500 to win, 25-lap feature event.

The 358 sprints will compete in a 20-lap feature.

April will kickoff at Williams Grove Speedway with the only show of the year for the United Racing Club 360 Sprints on Friday, April 5.

The URC sprint tour will compete with the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints in a 358/360 challenge event.

The race will serve as the season opener for the URC tour’s 2024 campaign.

Josh Weller of Mertztown is the defending URC series champion.

Doug Hammaker of Grantville is the defending Williams Grove 358 sprint titlist.

Adult general admission for March 29 is set at $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information and view the full 2024 schedule of events by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com. Follow the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.