Bryce Lucius gets late race pass for 1st 410 win at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Bryce Lucius took advantage of a late race mechanical issue for Cale Thomas and led the final two laps at Attica Raceway Park Friday, March 29 to score his first career 410 sprint feature win to open the 2024 season.

Lucius, who just turned 17 earlier in the month and was the 2023 national 410 rookie of the year, ran in the top three the entire race, but a bobble caused by a steering issue for Thomas with just two laps to go gave Lucius the opportunity to pounce for the lead and the win on Advanced Drainage Systems/Construction Equipment and Supply Night. Nate Dussel led the first 22 laps of the 30-lap affair before Thomas took over, leading until lap 28 when Lucius drove into the lead.

“Scott Bartson had me really good there. I can’t thank my mom, my dad, Scott, Starky and everyone else on this car. I knew we were good from the beginning but I just had to make sure I made the right move at the right time,” said Lucius of his Fremont Fence, CML Transport, Big Red Truck Wash, X-1 Race Cars, Kistler Engines, Shellukes Bar and Grill backed #32.

Nate Dussel led the first 22 laps of the 30-lap affair before Thomas took over, leading until lap 28 when Lucius, from Findlay, Ohio, drove into the lead and the win. Thomas, Dussel, 11th starter Max Stambaugh and Skylar Gee rounded out the top five in the Callies Performance Products 410 Sprints feature.

The 25 lap Dirt Nerds Podcast powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature saw Todd Brennan jump into an early lead but Ionia, Michigan’s Travis Stemler powered into the top spot on lap eight, utilizing lapped traffic for the pass. Stemler was able to pull away for his second career Attica win over Rusty Schlenk, Devin Shiels, John Lee and Ryan Markham.

“I wish they could pick this track up and move it three hours north. I love racing here. The track was tricky and you had to be patient,” said Stemler beside his Great Lakes Directional Drilling, Cusack Collision, Nortan Equipment Sales, C& L Trucking, SP Smillie Contractors, MacAllister CAT Rentals, Summit Health Club, Sharon and Clyde Kinne, Rod-N-Kim, Positive Cleaning backed #4.

The 25-lap Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature also came down to the closing laps. Dustin Stroup led the first 22 laps, but a bobble allowed four time and defending Attica track champion Jamie Miller to grab the lead and drive to his 40th career Attica win. Stroup, Shawn Valenti, Steve Rando and Seth Schneider rounded out the top five.

“I thought we were in trouble at the start. We had the car way to tight. I just had to drive it harder Forty wins here is just unbelievable. It’s a great start to the year,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology, backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, April 5 for Erie Blacktop/Smith Paving Night featuring the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerd Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter

@atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at

attica_raceway_park.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (www.ads-pipe.com)

Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) of Hilliard, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and ancillary products, providing a comprehensive supply of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. Our innovative pipes, fittings, basins and other products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Founded in 1966, ADS operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers.

About Construction Equipment & Supply (http://ces-co.net/)

Construction Equipment & Supply, located in Sandusky and Fremont, was formed in 1996 by Scott Wagner. If you are a contractor, Construction Equipment and Supply has what you need for supplies and rental equipment. Their technical and sales staff are all experts with years of experience in the construction industry. Construction Equipment and Supply has four full time mechanics to keep their rental fleet in good repair and provide service work for customer equipment. They also have daily deliveries to most of the service area. When you place an order you will have it today or tomorrow. Construction Equipment and Supply currently serves all of the Erie County area, including the islands, Toledo, Cleveland, and as far as Mansfield.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, March 29, 2024

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.99-Skylar Gee, 13.088; 2.23-Cale Thomas, 13.090; 3.1-Nate Dussel, 13.139; 4.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.144; 5.4-Zane DeVault, 13.170; 6.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.204; 7.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.209; 8.11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.224; 9.22S-Brandon Spithaler, 13.224; 10.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.242; 11.32l-Bryce Lucius, 13.242; 12.09-Craig Mintz, 13.249; 13.22-Cole Duncan, 13.284; 14.22G-Riley Goodno, 13.284; 15.7N-Darin Naida, 13.334; 16.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.346; 17.5-Kody Brewer, 13.446; 18.10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.453; 19.15-Mitch Harble, 13.471; 20.33W-Cap Henry, 13.483; 21.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.532; 22.7DK-Dylan Kingan, 13.536; 23.X-Mike Keegan, 13.562; 24.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.562; 25.91-Tyler Gunn, 13.577; 26.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.585; 27.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.588; 28.16-DJ Foos, 13.592; 29.19-TJ Michael, 13.617; 30.20B-Cody Bova, 13.683; 31.8s-Brayton Phillips, 13.743; 32.16C-Tylar Rankin, 13.755; 33.14-Sean Rayhall, 13.811; 34.88N-Frank Neill, 13.853; 35.0-Glenn Styles, 13.875; 36.71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.938; 37.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.969; 38.98-Robert Robenalt, 14.435; 39.75-Jerry Dahms, 15.713;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 2. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[4] ; 3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[9] ; 4. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[1] ; 5. 20B-Cody Bova[6] ; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5] ; 7. 0-Glenn Styles[8] ; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson[10] ; 9. 15-Mitch Harble[3] ; 10. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[1] ; 2. 70-Henry Malcuit[4] ; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 4. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[5] ; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[3] ; 6. 19-TJ Michael[9] ; 7. 16C-Tylar Rankin[10] ; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[8] ; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 10. 33W-Cap Henry[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[2] ; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[3] ; 4. 99-Skylar Gee[4] ; 5. 91-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 7. 14-Sean Rayhall[9] ; 8. 8s-Brayton Phillips[8] ; 9. W20-Greg Wilson[6]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[2] ; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 3. 22G-Riley Goodno[1] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[7] ; 6. 22-Cole Duncan[5] ; 7. 88N-Frank Neill[8] ; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[9] ; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3] ; 2. 91-Tyler Gunn[2] ; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 4. 14-Sean Rayhall[6] ; 5. 20B-Cody Bova[1] ; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson[7] ; 7. 0-Glenn Styles[5] ; 8. 15-Mitch Harble[9] ; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[11] ; 10. W20-Greg Wilson[10] ; 11. 8s-Brayton Phillips[8]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 19-TJ Michael[3] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[2] ; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[4] ; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[11] ; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[7] ; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[9] ; 7. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5] ; 8. 88N-Frank Neill[6] ; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[10] ; 10. 98-Robert Robenalt[8] ; 11. 4-Zane DeVault[1]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[3] ; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[9] ; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[1] ; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[11] ; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[4] ; 6. 9-Trey Jacobs[8] ; 7. 19-TJ Michael[18] ; 8. 91-Tyler Gunn[19] ; 9. 09-Craig Mintz[2] ; 10. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[10] ; 11. 22G-Riley Goodno[13] ; 12. 7N-Darin Naida[6] ; 13. 35-Stuart Brubaker[16] ; 14. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[15] ; 15. 16-DJ Foos[20] ; 16. 15K-Creed Kemenah[17] ; 17. X-Mike Keegan[5] ; 18. 70-Henry Malcuit[7] ; 19. 29-Zeth Sabo[21] ; 20. 22-Cole Duncan[22] ; 21. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[14] ; 22. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[12]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.786; 2.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.850; 3.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 13.927; 4.49i-John Ivy, 13.932; 5.319-Steven Watts, 13.942; 6.3X-Blayne Keckler, 13.973; 7.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.000; 8.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.036; 9.5M-Mike Moore, 14.069; 10.36-Seth Schneider, 14.119; 11.2-Brenden Torok, 14.219; 12.63-Randy Ruble, 14.224; 13.19R-Steve Rando, 14.276; 14.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.281; 15.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.297; 16.12X-Dustin Stroup, 14.340; 17.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.346; 18.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.406; 19.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.447; 20.78-Austin Black, 14.451; 21.29-Rich Farmer, 14.601; 22.8K-Zach Kramer, 14.618; 23.18-Ben Watson, 14.672; 24.12-Dylan Watson, 14.768; 25.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.921; 26.25G-Nolan Grove, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 3. 49i-John Ivy[4] ; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[7] ; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[5] ; 8. 8K-Zach Kramer[9] ; 9. 29-Rich Farmer[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 3X-Blayne Keckler[1] ; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[3] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[5] ; 6. 319-Steven Watts[2] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7] ; 8. 12-Dylan Watson[8] ; 9. 25G-Nolan Grove[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 4. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[8] ; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2] ; 6. 78-Austin Black[6] ; 7. 18-Ben Watson[7] ; 8. 5M-Mike Moore[3]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 0-Bradley Bateson[1] ; 2. 319-Steven Watts[2] ; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 4. 78-Austin Black[3] ; 5. 8K-Zach Kramer[7] ; 6. 12-Dylan Watson[8] ; 7. 29-Rich Farmer[10] ; 8. 18-Ben Watson[6] ; 9. 5M-Mike Moore[9] ; 10. 63-Randy Ruble[4] ; 11. 25G-Nolan Grove[11]

A-Main 1 – (0 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[6] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[9] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[11] ; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[5] ; 8. 49i-John Ivy[7] ; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[10] ; 10. 3X-Blayne Keckler[3] ; 11. 2-Brenden Torok[14] ; 12. 8K-Zach Kramer[20] ; 13. 78-Austin Black[19] ; 14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[18] ; 15. 0-Bradley Bateson[16] ; 16. 3M-Logan Mongeau[15] ; 17. 319-Steven Watts[17] ; 18. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[12] ; 19. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[13] ; 20. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[8]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.14-JR Gentry, 14.481; 2.1*-Kyle Moore, 14.624; 3.5L-John Lee, 14.624; 4.20B-Todd Brennan, 14.666; 5.51-Devin Shiels, 14.792; 6.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.809; 7.92-Justin Chance, 14.835; 8.94-Mike Bores, 14.894; 9.27S-Eric Spangler, 14.948; 10.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.174; 11.5m- , 15.174; 12.41-Mike VanDermark, 15.242; 13.4-Travis Stemler, 15.316; 14.46-Colin Shipley, 15.361; 15.79-Nick Kurtz, 15.431; 16.1A-Jake Hooker, 15.439; 17.28-Kent Brewer, 15.661; 18.19M-Carter Murday, 15.705; 19.44-Scott Boyd, 15.739; 20.11-Austin Gibson, 15.854; 21.69R-Doug Baird, 15.900;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[3] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[1] ; 3. 41-Mike VanDermark[5] ; 4. 14-JR Gentry[4] ; 5. 19M-Carter Murday[7] ; 6. 79-Nick Kurtz[6] ; 7. 94-Mike Bores[2]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[1] ; 2. 20B-Todd Brennan[3] ; 3. 5L-John Lee[4] ; 4. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 5. 27S-Eric Spangler[5] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[6] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 4-Travis Stemler[3] ; 2. 46-Colin Shipley[2] ; 3. 44-Scott Boyd[6] ; 4. 28-Kent Brewer[5] ; 5. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 6. 1A-Jake Hooker[1]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 4-Travis Stemler[2] ; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[8] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[11] ; 4. 5L-John Lee[7] ; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[6] ; 6. 1*-Kyle Moore[5] ; 7. 27S-Eric Spangler[14] ; 8. 41-Mike VanDermark[9] ; 9. 19M-Carter Murday[13] ; 10. 92-Justin Chance[15] ; 11. 79-Nick Kurtz[16] ; 12. 44-Scott Boyd[10] ; 13. 11-Austin Gibson[17] ; 14. 20B-Todd Brennan[1] ; 15. 28-Kent Brewer[12] ; 16. 69R-Doug Baird[19] ; 17. 14-JR Gentry[4] ; 18. 46-Colin Shipley[3] ; 19. 94-Mike Bores[18]