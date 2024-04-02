Auto Racing Continues April 5th at The Dollar; Kids 12 & Under FREE

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., March 31, 2024…Dirt track racing is alive and well at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. This Friday night, April 5th, three divisions will attack the famous quarter-mile dirt oval. The popular 360 sprint cars, hobby stocks, and IMCA Northern SportMods are set to entertain our passionate fanbase. Big car counts are expected in all three divisions.

Grandstand ticket pricing is as follows; Adults (18-64) are $20.00, Juniors (13-17) and Seniors (65 +), and Military with ID are $15.00. Children 12 and under are FREE! Parking is FREE.

Fans wanting to come watch can buy tickets online at: https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/april-5th-racing-2024

The pit gate opens at 2 PM. Please use the Martin Luther King BLVD and turn into the side street by Costco to come into the fairgrounds. The front grandstand gate opens at 5 PM on Friday. Fans can purchase tickets at the front gate.

With the influx of 360 sprint car racing at Chico over the past few years, SLC Promotions is upping the ante. The Friday night main event winner will now receive $3,000. SLC Promotions has also partnered with Tiner Hirst Enterprises to offer some new and exciting incentives. Two lucky drivers will be randomly selected to receive a FREE right rear Hoosier Tire. Tiner Hirst Enterprises is also offering a $100 gift card to the night’s fast time qualifier. This prize package will be available at every non sanctioned sprint car race this season at Chico.

Extra bonus money will be on the line for the Hobby Stock drivers. SLC Promotions on their own are adding an extra $300 to the top three finishers on Friday night. The winner will now take home $300, second spot $200, and third $150.

The Hobby Stocks and IMCA Northen Sport Mods get another chance to race this Friday night. Only a select number of shows are available this season for both divisions, and this Friday is a must for those drivers eager to slice and dice it up on the high banks of Silver Dollar Speedway.

Silver Dollar Speedway continues to partner with Flo Racing and all events will be streamed live this season.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts, Silver Cup John Padjen Classic, David Tarter Memorial, and the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard

silverdollarspeedway.com • facebook.com/sdspeedway • twitter.com/sdspeedway

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.