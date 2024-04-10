Cole Macedo Stays Perfect With NARC; Wins Asparagus Cup

PETERSEN MEDIA

After outlasting the field to win a wild Mini Gold Cup during the Northern Auto Racing Club’s season opener back in March, Cole Macedo did more of the same on Saturday night to stay perfect with the series as he grabbed his second win in as many starts.

“It was another great night for the Tarlton Motorsports team,” Cole Macedo said. “We timed in well, and when you can do that it really sets the rest of your night up well, and we could then really focus on getting our car right.”

Earning quick time honors in his qualifying flight, Macedo then put on an entertaining show in his heat race on the newly reconfigured Stockton Dirt Track.

Working all over the ¼ mile, Macedo made a daring move on the final lap to secure the third spot coming to the checkered flag and that locked him into the Dash as well as the impending feature event.

Lining up on the pole of the Dash, Macedo got into an entertaining battle with DJ Netto for the top spot. With Netto ultimately getting the better of him, Macedo held on to finish second which did still put him on the front row of the 30-lap feature event.

Going to work on the Tarlton and Son Inc./Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions/Executive Auto Sales entry before the feature event, Macedo felt comfortable as the race came to life.

The initial start was negated due to a caution, and when the second attempt went green, Macedo jumped to the early lead as he worked around the tricky track.

Unfortunately, this race played out like the Mini Gold Cup, with cautions and stoppages dominating much of the night. Able to keep his machine out front on numerous restarts, a red flag on the 28th lap brought the night to a close with the clock striking midnight locally.

Still out in front, Macedo successfully picked up his second consecutive win with the series.

“We ran second in the Dash, and Drew and the guys changed some stuff before the feature,” Macedo added. “We got the lead on the second start, and the raced played out in our favor. I knew traffic would be tricky after watching the 360ci race, but with how the flow ended up, we never really got into much traffic and it was essentially smooth sailing. I’m glad Tony and the staff at Stockton were able to get the race in, and I know they will work hard to get that place better for the next time we come back.”

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son Inc., Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Executive Auto Sales, Durst, Tarlton Estate and Asset Management, Bandy and Associates, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, Willwood Brakes, Vortex Wings, and High Performance Lubricants for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 3, Wins: 2, Top 5’s: 2, Top 10’s: 3.

ON TAP: Cole Macedo returns to action on Saturday night in Hanford, CA for the Peter Murphy Classic.

