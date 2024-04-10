FAST On Dirt Sprints Set of Wayne County April 13

By Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt winged 410 sprint cars are set for their first of five events at Wayne County Speedway in 2024. Unofficially, the home track of the tour, it has proven time and again that it produces some of the best action. Race fans can expect nothing less this Saturday in a five-division program, highlighted by the $4,000 to win / 30-Lap sprint car main event. Also on the card will be the late models, modifieds, super stocks and mini stocks.

Defending tour champion, Brandon Spithaler, of Evans City, Pennsylvania is back defending his title. The vast majority of the tour stars have returned including Ricky Peterson, Danny Sams III, Jeremy Weaver, Jack Sodeman, Mitch Harble, and Justin Clark. New drivers on the tour that fans can expect to see include Zane DeVault in the Lane Racing 4, Bobby Elliott in the family owned 5E and T.J. Michael in the Prosser 19. A host of other drivers have indicated their intent to attend along with the always tough Wayne County Speedway regulars.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm with hot laps scheduled for 6 and racing at 7 pm. Adult general admission is $22 with kids 12 and under free. Pit passes will be $35.

For competing teams, all cars must be on four corner Hoosier Tires. The right rear must be a D15A, H15 or Medium. The left rear must be a D12A or H12. All wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wicker bill. All drivers must use a working Raceceiver radio anytime the car is under power. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders and they will be available to rent for $10.

The main event payoff is the standard 2024 FAST purse as follows: 4000, 2000, 1500, 1200, 1000, 800, 700, 600, 550, 500, 480, 460, 440, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 to the top 4 in each heat thanks to NAPA of Fremont, ALLmobility of Dayton, All Pro Aluminum Heads of Johnstown and Victory Fuel. Bonus awards of $50 each for hard charger and hard luck will be supplied by Helms Construction of Findlay. There is no entry fee or membership fee to race with FAST.

We hope to see everyone out at the track Saturday to support Jason and his fine staff at Wayne County Speedway. There’s no replacing the sights, smells and sounds of being AT THE TRACK! However, if you are unable to attend, the races can be seen live on TheCushion.com.