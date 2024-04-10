World of Outlaws, PA Posse Set to Clash at Lincoln Speedway on May 8

By Alex Nieten

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (April 10, 2024) – The World of Outlaws and PA Posse will meet for the first time this season at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, PA for the Federated Auto Parts Gettysburg Clash.

Pennsylvania fans will be treated to a special midweek show with the best Sprint Car drivers in the country dueling for a $12,000 payday.

The last time the Series visited Lincoln, the PA Posse walked away with the win in dramatic fashion. Anthony Macri made a last corner, last lap, pass on Brent Marks to bring the crowd to their feet for a wild finish.

Of the current full-time drivers, David Gravel, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz and Sheldon Haudenschild have each picked up a Series win at the 3/8-mile track. Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA, has two victories at the track, but will be on the hunt for his first win there with the World of Outlaws.

EVENT INFO:

Date – Wednesday, May 8

Location – Abbottstown, PA

Track Record – 12.577 seconds by Greg Hodnett on April 30, 2016

Times (ET) –

2PM Pit Gates Open

5PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix

How to Watch – If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (May 10, 2023)–



Previous World of Outlaws Lincoln Speedway Winners –

2023 – Rico Abreu on March 18, Anthony Macri on May 10

2022 – Jacob Allen on May 11

2021 – Brad Sweet on May 12

2020 –Sheldon Haudenschild on July 23

2019 – Lance Dewease on May 15

2018 – Freddie Rahmer on July 19

2017 – David Gravel on May 17

2016 – Donny Schatz on May 19

2015 – Greg Hodnett on May 13

2014 – Stevie Smith on May 14, Daryn Pittman on July 17

2013 – Danny Dietrich on May 16

2012 – Danny Dietrich on May 10

1998 – Fred Rahmer on May 30

1997 – Mark Kinser on May 31

1996 – Mark Kinser on June 1

1995 – Steve Kinser on June 3, Dave Blaney on Aug. 6

1994 – Steve Kinser on June 4, Steve Kinser on Aug. 7

1993 – Andy Hillenburg on June 5, Bill Brian Jr. on Aug. 8

1992 – Steve Kinser on May 25

1991 – Sammy Swindell on May 25

1989 – Chris Eash on May 20, Don Kreitz on May 27, Bobby Davis Jr. on July 29

1988 – Sammy Swindell on May 28, Stevie Smith on June 4, Steve Kinser on July 30

1987 – Bobby Allen on May 23, Steve Kinser on May 30, Steve Kinser on Aug. 1

1986 – Bobby Davis Jr. on May 24, Bobby Davis Jr. on May 31, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 2

1985 – Bobby Allen on May 25, Steve Kinser on June 1, Bobby Allen on Aug. 3

1984 – Steve Kinser on May 26, Bobby Davis Jr. on Aug. 4

1983 – Brad Doty on May 30, Steve Kinser on Aug. 6

1981 – Steve Kinser on June 6

1980 – Sammy Swindell on May 17, Steve Kinser on July 19

1979 – Rick Ferkel on July 21

1978 – Steve Smith on June 24, Steve Smith on July 29

