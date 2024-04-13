PETER MURPHY CLASSIC POSTPONED UNTIL JULY 20TH DUE TO BAD WEATHER

By Jim Allen

(4/11/24 – ) Hanford, CA … Mother Nature strikes again in California! The highly-anticipated Peter Murphy Classic at Kings Speedway has been postponed due to impending storms on the scheduled April 13th race date.

But fear not racing fans, the $11,000 to win race, which features a $45,000+ overall purse, has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 20th. That marks 11-years to the day of Peter Murphy’s violent sprint car accident at Antioch Speedway that almost ended his life.

“We are all disappointed that we were unable to get this show in as planned,” explained promoter and event namesake Peter Murphy. “However, after much thought and introspect, the new date in July has sentimental value to me. Not just the number 11, but the anniversary of my crash that changed my life and career forever.”

“My season wouldn’t be a complete without this race,” continued Murphy. “We are going to make it happen and I thank all of fans for their patience.”

Fans who have already purchased tickets will be able to redeem them at the July 20th event.

This marks the third weather-related cancellation or postponement of the 2024 season for the NARC series. The next scheduled race is a return visit to the Stockton Dirt Track on April 27th.