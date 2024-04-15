Kansas Doubleheader on Tap For Xtreme Outlaws in May

By Jordan Delucia

WICHITA, KS (April 12, 2024) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will make its first apperance in Kansas this year with a doubleheader weekend of racing, May 10-11.

First, the Series will make its return to Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, KS, on Friday, May 10. Then, it’ll venture back to 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS, on Saturday, May 11.

Both events will put a $4,000 payday on the line for the all-star field of drivers.

Last year, Chase McDermand, of Springfield, IL, swept the Kansas weekend at both tracks. He’ll try to do so again this year as he’s back full-time with the Series chasing his first national title.

Challenging him will be the likes of 2022 Series champion Zach Daum, and Series winners Cannon McIntosh, Ryan Timms, Karter Sarff and more.

HUMBOLDT EVENT INFO:

Date – Friday, May 10

Location – Humboldt, KS

Track Size – 1/4-mile

Times (CT) –

4:00PM Pit Gate Opens

6:00PM Grandstand Gate Opens

7:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at the track

How to Watch – If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Highlight (May 5, 2023) –



Previous Xtreme Outlaw Winner at Humboldt –

2023 – Chase McDermand on May 5

81 EVENT INFO:

Date – Saturday, May 11

Location – Wichita, KS

Track Size – 3/8-mile

Times (CT) –

3:00PM Pit Gates Open

5:00PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:15PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at the track

How to Watch – If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (May 6, 2023) –



Previous Xtreme Outlaw Winner at 81 –

2023 – Chase McDermand on May 6

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series is brought to fans by important sponsors and partners, including: DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Toyota (Title sponsor of the Midgets Series), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier) and SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider). Other partners include: TJ Forged and Whitz Racing Products.