Today Is The FINAL Day to Renew Seats for 29th Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa; Reserved Seats Go On Sale To General Public April 16th

PETERSEN MEDIA

For the past 28 years, the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, IA has played host to one of the most anticipated events of the year; the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa. Off and running again in 2024, the 29th installment of the event will go down on August 5th and if you attended last year’s event TODAY is the last day to renew your reserved seats.

“We are extremely proud of the team of partners that have continued to support this event, and continually help us see our vision through,” Front Row Challenge Promotors Lori and Terry McCarl said. “With their continued support we have truly been able to turn this into a can’t miss event before the Knoxville Nationals as last year we paid out over $80,000 in cash and prizes.”

Continuing to pack the main grandstands with reserved seating year after year, the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa gives previous year attendees the option to renew their seats and that deadline is here as TODAY is the final day for ticket renewals. To renew your tickets, call the office at 515-957-0020.

For those who were unable to attend last year’s event but are eager to attend the 29th running this August, Reserved Seating will be available to the public on Tuesday April 16th, and you too can snag yours by giving the office a call at 515-957-0020. If you would simply like to purchase general admission, you can do so now by clicking over to www.oskychallenges.com.

Priding itself on being a family friendly event, The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa again offers the budget friendly Infield Pass option that allows families to walk or drive into the infield with their own food and beverage for the low cost of $25 if you purchase in advance, or $30 on the day of the event.

From the singing of the National Anthem to the waiving of the checkered flag, The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa continues to pride itself on continually giving back to the fans as well as the competitors. From kid’s toys to 2000 hats, shirts and koozies, the team will continue to make the night memorable for fans of all ages. The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge team also was able to obtain 50 Pizzas from Casey’s General Store to provide to each team that singed in at the pit gate.

The 2023 running of the race saw Australian standout, James McFadden race his Roth Motorsports entry to the win as he took home over $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Heat race wins were also lucrative as over $2000 was paid out in cash and prizes thanks in part to the good people at SmithTI, Ultra Shield, HRP, Elite Wings, SkinFusionFX, and Dingus Lounge.

Other prizes that were given away were courtesy of Sander Engineering, KSE, Chalk Stix, Pro Shocks, Snap On, Hoosier, Hoseheads, Sprint Car Unlimited, and the Rens Family.

As of now, the 29th Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Presented by Your Life Iowa will offer the 410ci winner $21,000 to win, and $1000 to start the feature event. Along with winged 410 Sprint Cars, the Sea Foam Race Saver Sprint Cars will also be on the card.

With planning still on going for the 2024 event, fans and drivers can both look forward to another can’t miss event, and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible as they are now on sale.

General Admission ticket prices are as follows and are currently available at www.oskychallenges.com, or by calling our office 515-957-0020- Adults $35 and Kids 12 and under $15.

Reserved Seating (top 5 rows of grandstand) is available for $40 a seat ($15 for kids 12 and under), and these can only be purchased by calling the office at 515-957-0020.

Infield Party Passes are $25 if purchased in advance or $30 on race day. To purchase the discounted pass, call 515-957-0020,

The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa is also proud to be a part of the FloRacing family. As much as fans are encouraged to attend the event in person and attending a party and having a race break out, the FRC is happy to have a back up option for fans to view the event on FloRacing.

Front Row Challenge Ent. would like to thank Sage Fruit, Your Life Iowa, Sea Foam Motor Treatment, Dingus Lounge, Elite Wings, Chalk Stix, Country Builders Construction, Deberg Concrete, Priority Aviation, Smith Titanium, Housby Mack, Kraig Ford, Oskaloosa True Value, McKay Group, MyRacePass, Wilwood Brakes, HRP, Speedway Motors, KSE, Hoosier, Schoenfeld, Saldana Tanks, Hoseheads, Snap-On, Ultra Shield, Sprint Car Unlimited, Skin Fusion FX, Taso’s Steakhouse, JG, Octane Ink, and Pro Shocks for their support.

JOIN THE TEAM- Any marketing partners interested in getting involved with Front Row Challenge Enterprise, LLC, please reach out to 515-957-0020.