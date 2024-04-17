Corey Day Drives from 7th-to-1st at Red Dirt for Another Kubota High Limit Win

From High Limit Racing

MEEKER, OK – April 16, 2024 – With a different design and a new sponsor at a never-before-seen track, Corey Day still did what Corey Day does on Tuesday night at Red Dirt Raceway – he even made a lucky fan $3,500 richer in the process.

Kicking off the Midweek Money Series in spectacular fashion, the 18-year-old Clovis, CA native drove from 7th-to-1st at the Meeker, Oklahoma bullring – passing Tyler Courtney on Lap 20 and then riding the cushion to perfection as he drove off for the win.

It was a special one as Day will compete in all Midweek Money Series events aboard a unique Driven2SaveLives #14BC – a combination effort from Jason Meyers Racing and Clauson-Marshall Racing.

With the added DURST Dice Roll money, Day’s payday on Tuesday rose to $23,500, that following his $12,000 score on Sunday night at RPM Speedway. Wichita’s Andrew Howard left with an extra $3,500 himself after being selected to roll the dice, and then winning with Corey.

Tyler Courtney ended up P2 aboard the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC, claiming his series-best fifth podium in seven races as he extends an early-season championship advantage. Sunshine led laps 7-20, but fell to the wayside in lap traffic when Day drove under and took off.

Brent Marks survived an all-out way for the final podium position, overcoming the likes of Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Parker Price-Miller, and Justin Peck to put the Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 in third-place.

Parker Price-Miller and Justin Peck rounded out the top-five with Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne, and James McFadden closing out the top-10.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (4/16/24)

Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, OK)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Zeb Wise (12.325 seconds)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Parker Price-Miller

DMI Heat Two Winner – Tyler Courtney

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Corey Day

Winters Performance Heat Four Winner – Brady Bacon

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Zeb Wise

B-Main Winner – Justin Peck

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Tyler Courtney (12.689 seconds)

Hard Charger – Justin Peck +16 (21st-to-5th)

Lap Leaders – Wise 1-6; Courtney 7-19; Day 20-35

Kubota A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day[7]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[8]; 4. 9P-Parker Price Miller[6]; 5. 13-Justin Peck[21]; 6. 57-Kyle Larson[9]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu[10]; 8. 49-Brad Sweet[4]; 9. 9-Kasey Kahne[2]; 10. 83-James McFadden[15]; 11. 8-Cory Eliason[18]; 12. 5-Spencer Bayston[22]; 13. 1A-Jacob Allen[25]; 14. 88-Tanner Thorson[12]; 15. 1-Brenham Crouch[24]; 16. 42-Sye Lynch[23]; 17. 55-Chris Windom[13]; 18. 39M-Anthony Macri[11]; 19. 26-Zeb Wise[1]; 20. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]; 21. 41-Dominic Scelzi[14]; 22. 2MD-Cap Henry[20]; 23. 16T-Cole Macedo[26]; 24. 45X-Jace Park[19]; 25. (DNF) 36-Jason Martin[17]; 26. (DNF) 73-Hunter Schuerenberg[16]; 27. (DNF) 16TH-Kevin Newton[27]

NEW Championship Standings (After 7/58 Races): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (476 PTS); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (-33 PTS); 3. 14-Corey Day (-38 PTS); 4. 19-Brent Marks (-41 PTS); 5. 1A-Jacob Allen (-80 PTS); 6. 5-Spencer Bayston (-91 PTS); 7. 24-Rico Abreu (-105 PTS); 8. 9P-Parker Price-Miller (-107 PTS); 9. 26-Zeb Wise (-117 PTS); 10. 13-Justin Peck (-137 PTS).

UP NEXT: Kubota High Limit Racing will continue to swing through Oklahoma this weekend with a pair of $12,000-to-win, $1,200-to-start races at Ardmore, OK’s Southern Oklahoma Speedway on Friday, April 19 and Pryor, OK’s Salina Highbanks Speedway on Saturday, April 20.