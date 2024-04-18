Callies Performance Products named C-Main sponsor of 36th Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park

By Fully Injected Motorsports

ATTICA, Ohio (April 17, 2024) – As tradition has it, the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products is sure to attract the nation’s finest, all battling for an opportunity to not only take home the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship helmet and trophy, but a $15,000 payday – the richest award of the season at Attica Raceway Park.

The Brad Doty Classic championship trophy, a key element in the victory lane celebration, is as special as it is historic, featuring every prior winner of the Buckeye State blockbuster including the inaugural champion, “The King” Steve Kinser.

With a deep and talented World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series field comes a large preliminary card featuring qualifying time trials, heat races, C-Main, Toyota Dash presented by Racing Optics, and Last Chance Showdown. The 2024 C-Main, which gives competitors one last opportunity to transfer into the night’s Last Chance Showdown, will be sponsored by Callies Performance Products, the industry’s top producer of crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshafts.

“Callies Performance Products has been a leader in the manufacturing of crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshaft cores for many years and yet they still work hard every day to continue to improve their products,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products. “Their high quality engine parts are not only used by many of the top engine builders across numerous forms of motorsports, but also by hot rodders and racers who build their own engines. We are very fortunate and grateful that Callies has been a supporter of this event for several years and are back with us again in 2024.”

A name certainly synonymous with quality and reliability, Callies Performance Products has been in operation since 1989, rapidly evolving their Fostoria, Ohio, operation into a national leader. Utilizing state-of-the-art software and engineering techniques, Callies Performance Products has not only perfected their trade, but an efficient system and dedicated workforce has allowed for timely delivery. For more information, visit Callies Performance Products online today at www.callies.com.

Contested at the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing,” and once again sanctioned by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the 36th Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products will stir up Attica Raceway Park headlines on Tuesday, July 16. As noted, the event will feature a full World of Outlaws program including qualifying time trials, heat races, Toyota Dash presented by Racing Optics, Callies Performance Products C-Main, Last Chance Showdown, and of course, a 40-lap main event awarding $15,000-to-win.

ABOUT CALLIES PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS:

Callies Performance Products began manufacturing high performance crankshafts in 1989. With many years of engineering and employee experience, Callies has grown to be the industry leader for innovative product design. We take pride in staying ahead of the competition with the latest high tech design and manufacturing advantages. By utilizing the latest in computer aided solid modeling and CNC machining centers, Callies is able to offer the highest quality crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshafts on the market today.

At the heart of Callies commitment to excellence is one of the most experienced sales teams in the industry. Up-to-date information on the latest products and innovations is available to Callies customers through our expert sales staff. Information shared between Sales, Engineering, and Manufacturing personnel on a daily basis creates company-wide continuity that ensures Callies maintains a focus on developing products to meet the needs of a wide variety of customers.

Callies crankshafts are produced in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Recent investments in the latest software and machinery upgrades, have enabled Callies to become much more efficient at crankshaft production. These technologies reduce the time involved in bringing design changes to production through the use of 3D modeling and computer aided tool path creation. Our engineering staff members regularly attend available training courses, so they can be up to speed with the latest versions of the software utilized at Callies.

With efficiency being a very important ingredient in timely delivery, Callies is constantly monitoring the workflow through our facility. Weekly meetings are held in an effort to bring shop floor employees and management together to discuss ideas to make production more efficient. Our goal is to make sure you have your crankshaft when you need it.

TICKETS:

Reserved seats for the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, are now available and can be purchased online via www.atticaracewaypark.com or by clicking here.

BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Spencer Bayston

2022 – Kyle Larson (2)

2023 – Kyle Larson (3)