Rain Cancels Saturday’s ASCS National Tour Event at Super Bee Speedway

CHATHAM, LA (April 20, 2024) – Due to overnight rain showers and more storms forecasted throughout the day, Super Bee Speedway and American Sprint Car Series officials have made the decision to cancel Saturday’s ASCS National Tour program with the interest of driver safety in mind.

The event will not be made up.

The ASCS National Tour continues with a two-day event at RPM Speedway in Crandall, TX – Friday and Saturday, May 3-4. Tickets will be on sale at the gate on race day. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Racing Electronics and VP Racing.