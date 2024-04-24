Huset’s Speedway Schedule Showcasing Several Top-Tier Events and Stellar Weekly Competition This Season

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (April 23, 2024) – The countdown is down to the final month until racing gets underway at Huset’s Speedway for the 2024 season.

The weekly program for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks is likely to feature another battle throughout the spring and summer with the championship not being finalized until the final checkered flag is waved.

Meanwhile, six separate nights on this year’s slate offer at least $20,000 to win with four being at least $40,000 to the feature winner and two topping six figures.

The $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series runs June 19-22 with the finale paying a quarter of a million dollars.

Two nights earlier, the inaugural Huset’s Hustle offers $100,000 to the winner.

Preliminary nights during the event on June 19 and June 21 are each $20,000 to win.

The final World of Outlaws visit to the high-banked oval occurs on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 for the Huset’s Shootout with the final night awarding $40,000 to the driver who crosses the finish line first.

A late model spectacle joins the five sprint car nights with the World of Outlaws as big-paying shows at Huset’s Speedway. The finale of the 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals, which is July 17-20 with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series taking part in the final three nights, pays the feature winner on July 20 a stout $53,000.

The Mother’s Day Opener presented by T & K Transport, Inc. kicks off the year on May 12.

Huset’s Speedway event tickets are on sale online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.