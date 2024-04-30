BOSS Returns To Wayne County Saturday May 4

By Aaron Fry

In 2011, the fledgling Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series was brand new. One race had been run at (then) K-C Raceway in which Justin Grant scored the win. Uncertainty of a new traditional “wingless” series in Ohio had everyone skeptical. A slim field of 15 cars were on hand for that very first race.

Ironically, Jason Flory had just taken over Wayne County Speedway the same season. With drivers seeing the first BOSS program a smooth and efficient show, the race teams were on board. Flory booked the traditional series and was pleasantly surprised when no less than 30 race teams appeared. Two-time tour champion, Dustin Smith of Russiaville, Indiana, won that race.

Now in its fourteenth season, the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series has sanctioned events in seven states and on over 30 race tracks. However, Wayne County will always be a special home for the series and teams. Incidentally, some of the most memorable tour shows have come at the Orrville, Ohio speed plant. Just a year ago, tour champion Ricky Lewis took race leader Carmen Perigo to the wall off turn 4, but gave him a few inches to spare and the dynamic duo drag raced to the finish with Perigo barely pulling it out.

Defending tour champion, Ricky Lewis of Oxnard, California, won the season opening event at Lawrenceburg Speedway over a 25-car field. Last year’s championship chase runner-up, Korbyn Hayslett, will lead the home state drivers that include Dustin Ingle, Steve Little and Lee Underwood against an onslaught of Indiana drivers like Jesse Vermillion, Rylan Gray and Blake Vermillion.

The gates will open at 3 pm on Saturday with driver meeting at 5:30 then straight into engine heat. Hot Laps are set for 6 pm with racing at 7 pm. Adult general admission is $20 with pit passes $35. Joining the BOSS sprint cars will be late models, modifieds, super stocks and mini stocks.

For competing teams, the payout is the standard 2024 purse as follows: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Competing cars who do not start the main event will get $100 tow money. With the help of Poske’s Performance Parts, Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel, and Elizabeth Gardner Photography heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 to the top 4 finishers. Bonus awards for hard charger, hard luck and highest finishing steel engine block will be provided by Victory Fuel, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads and Cowen Truck Line.

All competing cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Racing Tires. The right rear must be a spec Medium, D15A or H15. Left rear and fronts are open Hoosier. BOSS will have non wing specific tires but teams should call ahead to reserve specific chalk marks. Methanol will be for sale at the track. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders and will have them to rent. All drivers must use a Raceceiver radio anytime their cars are under power.

There’s nothing better than the smell of race fuels and the very best is methanol in May. So be sure to come out Saturday night and support the track and these race teams, many of which will be making a long tow to race. If you just can’t get to the track, you can catch the race live on TheCushion.com.