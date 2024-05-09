SHARON SET TO KICKOFF 95TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON SATURDAY FEATURING “410” SPRINTS FOR $4000 TO-WIN

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)… Also in competition are the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Whelen Econo Mods presented by Alcon Mechanical. Warmups will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by racing.

The “410” Sprint Cars will race for the new 2024 minimum purse structure of $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start thanks to Bala Management on Saturday in the first non-sanctioned show of the season as a tune-up for teams before next Saturday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car event. The same format as in years past will be utilized with group qualifying to set the heat race lineups. Retired racer, Ed Lynch, Jr., still sits atop the all-time win list with 50 victories over Dave Blaney, who now has 37 wins in the “410” division. Dave’s brother Dale has worked his way up to 20 victories thanks to three wins in 2023 in the Barris #32B. Bob Felmlee (14) and Jack Sodeman, Jr. (12) are the only two other active local racers with double digit victories.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $1,500 3. $1,100 4. $800 5. $650 6. $625 7. $600 8. $575 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

The Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stock division features one of the region’s highest weekly Pro Stock car counts and the ability to race for $750 to-win with 24 or more cars. Alan Dellinger still sits on top of the all-time win list with 66 victories. The top active winner is four-time track champion Steve D’Apolito with 32 victories. Veteran Paul Davis has 23 wins. Chris Schneider has worked his way up into a tie for ninth on the all-time win list with 18. The next top active winner is Curt J. Bish with 11.

The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will begin their 11th season of racing at Sharon on Saturday night. The division has annually averaged over a full field of cars and since 2016. Chas Wolbert sits atop the all-time win list with 20 victories. Garrett Krummert, who competes in the division on a part-time basis, has 11 wins. Two-time track champion, Kole Holden, and defending RUSH Weekly Series Champion, Ayden Cipriano, each have five victories.

The RUSH Weekly Series Championship pays the top 20 RUSH member drivers for their best 12 races across the region with $3,500 going to the champion. Saturday’s show is also part of the “Route 7 Rumble” Series Championship presented by Wedge Motorsports. That Series takes into account all races run between Sharon and Raceway 7 as the top eight drivers will share in the $2,500 point fund with $1,000 going to the champion.

The Whelen Econo Mods round out the four-division program, and thanks to Alcon Mechanical will see their purse increase for 2024 take effect beginning on Saturday night. The Econo Mods will be starting their 15th year as a regular division at Sharon, and typically averages around a full field of cars. Brandon Blackshear and Jeremy Double are now tied atop the division’s all-time win list with 21. Blackshear has competed in recent seasons in the RUSH Sprint Car division so Double, a three-time track champion, will look to move into sole possession of first place. Jacob Eucker is the next active driver with 16 wins.

The Performance Bodies “Nosed Out” program will award a $100 Performance Bodies gift card redeemable only at Wedge Motorsports to a driver in the Pro Stocks or Econo Mods. The recipient amongst any of those competing divisions will be the driver that most closely beat out another competitor for any finishing position on the lead lap. Tiebreaker will be the driver with the best finishing position.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2024 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=899241

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Warmups are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by racing.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while senior admission is $13. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up next Saturday (May 18) will be the first of two appearances by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars in a $12,000 to-win event along with the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks. Warm-ups begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gate; however, reserved and advance tickets are available through the World of Outlaws at https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=104122. Those interested in reserving a camping spot can book through the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-spots-tickets-153713

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.