MOTHER NATURE LEVELS SCORE, POSTPONES CRSA AT LAND OF LEGENDS TO NEXT SATURDAY

By Marty Czekala

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Land of Legends Raceway track officials have postponed the Sat. May 11 show to next Sat. May 18 due to weather.

Threatening thunderstorms that could arrive around the 5-6 p.m. hour led to the decision to move back the first race in the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge.

Mike Emhof and CRSA Sprints officials, along with track officials, agreed to May 18 with High Limit Racing not running next Saturday in New York, which featured some of “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” scheduled to run, leaving an opening to reschedule a date.

Action can be seen from Canandaigua next week on Land of Legends TV and DIRTVision.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please visit the CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and X (@CRSAsprints).