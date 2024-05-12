Afternoon Storm Rains Out Huset’s Speedway Season Opener on Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 12, 2024) – A late afternoon storm has forced Huset’s Speedway officials to cancel the Mother’s Day Opener presented by T & K Transport, Inc. on Sunday.

Anyone who purchased a pit pass needs to save the armband and can use it at any weekly event at Huset’s Speedway this season. Anyone who purchased grandstand tickets will have those funds placed back into their account to use at a weekly event in 2024 at Huset’s Speedway.

The season opener for Huset’s Speedway is now slated to be next Sunday for Spartan ER Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.