USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER HAMILTON, JR. EXITS LEGACY AUTOSPORT

FROM DAVEY HAMILTON, JR. RACING

Pittsboro, Indiana— USAC Silver Crown driver Davey Hamilton, Jr. has announced his exit from multi-series open wheel racing team Legacy Autosport, with which he drove to victory in St. Louis last year.

Last year, while driving part-time for the team, Hamilton announced that he would be competing full-time in 2024 in the USAC Silver Crown series for Legacy Autosport, with sponsor McGinty Conveyors, Inc. onboard. Over the off-season, the team expanded to fielding three cars but has since seen a drop in performance and several mechanical failures.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to contend for wins and drive the #19 to victory last year… Unfortunately decisions were made by the team during the off-season that jeopardized my ability to be successful and thus do not align with the priorities of my partners or myself,” Hamilton said in an official statement released to social media.

Hamilton is not the first driver to exit the team during a season after several races. In 2022, Legacy Autosport driver Tyler Roahrig also quit the team unexpectedly for unpublicized reasons. Hamilton said in his official statement that there is a mutual agreement between him and his partners that it is best for him to exit the team.

Hamilton commented in regards to making this decision with his partners: “I’m thankful that McGinty Conveyors is still with me after this decision and we look forward to what the future holds”.

Hamilton, Jr. has seen success and several championships in pavement sprint car racing, running part-time in Silver Crown the last two years and achieving his first win at Gateway in St. Louis with then single-car team Legacy Autosport in 2023. Hamilton has also seen success as an event promoter, starting the Open Wheel Showdown, which ran its inaugural weekend in Las Vegas in 2023.