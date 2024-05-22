Chase Viebrock is Renegades winner at Cedar Lake

New Richmond, WI, May 18th, 2024

The Pirtek Renegades were back at their home track of Cedar Lake Speedway on Saturday with the Winged Sprints competing in Cedar Lake Speedway’s Dash Race #4. Nineteen teams checked in the back gate with the Adams Estates/Kiki’s Salsa heat #1 going to Owen Carlson. Jack Berger was the first across the finish line, however the win was awarded to Carlson after Berger’s sprinter failed post-race technical inspection. Chris Vogel claimed the James Ackerley Construction/Rapid Press heat race #2. Carlson raced from eighth to first in heat one to top all drivers with 135 passing points.

With the top eight drivers in passing points redrawing for the Pirtek/Hoosier Tire Feature lineup, it was Ronnie Erickson and Owen Carlson setting the pace for the 20-lap feature, the 07 of Carlson was the lead dog on the high banks first lap. By lap 2, first-starting Erickson and third-starting Casey Lang occupied the lead spots, it was a beehive of activity with Erickson, Carlson, Lang, and Jason Flohrs all vying for the runner-up spot. Meanwhile, sixteenth-starting Jack Berger, and fourteenth-starting Jamey Ogston swept their way up forward chasing after seventh-starting Chase Viebrock, who dove down low on the inside to move and groove his way forward. At the double checkers, it was Viebrock “The New Richmond Nightmare” scoring his first feature win of the season as he parked his #50 mount in Pirtek Victory Lane. Following Viebrock to the line were Berger, Ogston, Chris Vogel and Lang.

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Saturday, May 25th, when the traditionals return to CLS for another night of regular season racing. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

By: Sherri Murawski

RESULTS:

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock[7]; 2. 19B-Jack Berger[16]; 3. 03-Jamey Ogston[14]; 4. 2V-Chris Vogel[5]; 5. 609-Casey Lang[3]; 6. 62-Ronnie Erickson[1]; 7. 7-Keegan Coss[19]; 8. 3TK-Tony Kaus[9]; 9. 57-Ryan Buck[10]; 10. 13A-Ryan Anondson[11]; 11. (DNF) O7-Owen Carlson[2]; 12. (DNF) THE1-Tony Gernert[13]; 13. (DNF) 44-Dani Aldrich[12]; 14. (DNF) 24M-Matthew Weber[18]; 15. (DNF) 2J-John Lowe[8]; 16. (DNF) 42X-Brett Peterson[6]; 17. (DNF) 12-Jason Flohrs[4]; 18. (DNS) 4-Mitch Hagen; 19. (DNS) C4-Carl Wade

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. O7-Owen Carlson[8]; 2. 50-Chase Viebrock[6]; 3. 62-Ronnie Erickson[9]; 4. 12-Jason Flohrs[1]; 5. 609-Casey Lang[5]; 6. 57-Ryan Buck[7]; 7. (DNF) 03-Jamey Ogston[3]; 8. (DNF) 4-Mitch Hagen[4]; 9. (DQ) 19B-Jack Berger[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2V-Chris Vogel[7]; 2. 42X-Brett Peterson[3]; 3. 2J-John Lowe[2]; 4. 7-Keegan Coss[9]; 5. 3TK-Tony Kaus[5]; 6. 13A-Ryan Anondson[1]; 7. 24M-Matthew Weber[8]; 8. 44-Dani Aldrich[4]; 9. THE1-Tony Gernert[6]; 10. (DNS) C4-Carl Wade