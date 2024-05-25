Danny Dietrich Pockets $10,000 Trone Tribute Loot At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Danny Dietrich started on the pole and walked off with $10,039 in Friday night’s Hoosier Diamond Series John Trone Tribute Race for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway.

Dietrich led all 25 laps to pick up the 30th overall win of his career at the track.

In the 20-lap PASS 305 sprints main event, Logan Spahr took the lead on lap 11 to pick up the victory.

Lucas Wolfe beat Danny Dietrich back to the line on the initial lap of the 410 sprint feature for what would have been the lead however the red flag appeared before the entire field could complete the circuit.

The stoppage found the cars of Brandon Rahmer and Lance Dewease connected on the frontstretch while both Dylan Norris and Freddie Rahmer go t knocked out as well.

This gave Dietrich another shot at the opening lap and he made good on the opportunity by beating Wolfe off of turn four when the green flag again unfurled.

Wolfe and invader Spencer Bayston gave chase during the early going with Bayston working relentlessly on Wolfe for second.

Dietrich entered the rear of the field with 10 laps recorded but a caution flag on lap 11 wiped out a 3.075 second advantage he had built over the field.

Bayston again went to work on Wolfe for second when action resumed and got to his outside in the second corner for the spot with 11 laps to go only to see Wolfe reclaim the spot as the pair came back to the stripe.

A second and final caution flag regrouped the field with 10 laps to go and although Wolfe tried to stay close he was again caught up in trying to fend off Bayston who eventually took the spot with three laps to go.

But by that time Dietrich was too far away for Indiana’s Bayston to mount a charge.

Dietrich took the checkers 3.427 seconds ahead of Bayston with Wolfe, Cory Eliason and Chase Dietz completing the top five.

Sixth through 10th went to Anthony Macri, Deveon Borden, Kyle Reinhardt, Brian Brown and TJ Stutts.

Heats went to Rico Abreu, Bayston, Wolfe and Dietrich.

Cameron Smith won the consolation race.

Fast time was set by Cory Eliason with a lap of 17.898 seconds.

Kyle Moody was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.

Josh Beamer started on the pole and led the first half of the 305 sprint main before Logan Spahr drove by for control and the win.

He amassed a 5.571 second lead over the field before the finish.

Beamer was second followed by Christian Rumsey, Mike Melair and Erin Statler.

Rumsey started 14th in the field.

Sixth through 10th went to Kenny Heffner, Danny Buccafusca, Drew Young, Andrew Boyer and Owen Dimm.

Heats went to Boyer and Heffner.

Feature Finishes:

5/24/24

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Danny Dietrich, 2. Spencer Bayston, 3. Lucas Wolfe, 4. Cory Eliason, 5. Chase Dietz, 6. Anthony Macri, 7. Devon Borden, 8. Kyle Reinhardt, 9. Brian Brown, 10. TJ Stutts, 11. James McFadden, 12. Troy Wagaman Jr., 13. Chad Trout, 14. Cameron Smith, 15. Kody Hartlaub, 16. Kyle Moody, 17. Rico Abreu, 18. Aaron Bollinger, 19. Austin Bishop, 20. Nash Ely, 21. Freddie Rahmer, 22. Dylan Norris, 23. Lance Dewease, 24. Brandon Rahmer

DNQ: Kyle Spence, Callum Williamson, Ryan Newton, Bryn Gohn, Derek Hauck, Dave Grube, Rick Lafferty, Jarrett Cavalett, Ryan Wilson, Tony Jackson, Troy Fraker, Kyle Keen, Matt Campbell, Matt Miller, Justin Whittall

305 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Logan Spahr, 2. Josh Beamer, 3. Christian Rumsey, 4. Mike Melair, 5. Erin Statler, 6. Kenny Heffner, 7. Danny Buccafusca, 8. Drew Young, 9. Andrew Boyer, 10. Owen Dimm, 11. Jason Roush, 12. Mike Alleman, 13. Paul Moyer, 14. Ethan Beasom, 15. Dave Graber, 16. Landon Price, 17. Croix Beasom