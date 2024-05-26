Tye Mihocko Wins at Lincoln Park

Putnamville,In (MAY 25,2024)- Tye Mihocko won the 25 lap feature at Lincoln Park Speedway Saturday night. Matt Lux won the accompanying Midget feature.
410 Sprints – Non-Winged
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[3]; 2. 22-Brandon Spencer[5]; 3. 0G-Kyle Shipley[4]; 4. 38P-Seth Parker[16]; 5. 88J-Joey Amantea[2]; 6. 16B-Harley Burns[8]; 7. 53-Brayden Fox[12]; 8. 63-Frankie Guerrini[9]; 9. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[11]; 10. N2-Nic Harris[19]; 11. 21X-Lee Dakus[7]; 12. 5-Jesse Vermillion[1]; 13. 4C-Daylan Chambers[6]; 14. 25-Blake Vermillion[13]; 15. 11-Aaron Davis[17]; 16. 97-Austin Nigh[14]; 17. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[20]; 18. 19-Bryan Brewer[15]; 19. 04-Kaiden Manders[18]; 20. 24L-Lee Underwood[10]
B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 38P-Seth Parker[9]; 2. 11-Aaron Davis[2]; 3. 04-Kaiden Manders[8]; 4. N2-Nic Harris[4]; 5. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[5]; 6. 26-Cody Williams[3]; 7. 16-James Boyd[10]; 8. 99J-Kyle Johnson[6]; 9. 00-Austin Cory[7]; 10. 7T-Travis Thompson[1]; 11. 81-Alan Brown[11]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88J-Joey Amantea[2]; 2. 4C-Daylan Chambers[8]; 3. 21X-Lee Dakus[3]; 4. 24L-Lee Underwood[4]; 5. 25-Blake Vermillion[7]; 6. 7T-Travis Thompson[5]; 7. N2-Nic Harris[1]; 8. 00-Austin Cory[6]; 9. 16-James Boyd[9]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley[1]; 2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[4]; 3. 16B-Harley Burns[3]; 4. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[2]; 5. 97-Austin Nigh[5]; 6. 11-Aaron Davis[6]; 7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[8]; 8. 04-Kaiden Manders[7]; 9. 81-Alan Brown[9]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[2]; 2. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]; 3. 63-Frankie Guerrini[4]; 4. 53-Brayden Fox[7]; 5. 19-Bryan Brewer[8]; 6. 26-Cody Williams[6]; 7. 99J-Kyle Johnson[5]; 8. 38P-Seth Parker[3]
Qualifying 1: 1. N2-Nic Harris[3]; 2. 88J-Joey Amantea[1]; 3. 21X-Lee Dakus[9]; 4. 24L-Lee Underwood[2]; 5. 7T-Travis Thompson[8]; 6. 00-Austin Cory[6]; 7. 25-Blake Vermillion[4]; 8. 4C-Daylan Chambers[5]; 9. 16-James Boyd[7]
Qualifying 2: 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley[2]; 2. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[9]; 3. 16B-Harley Burns[5]; 4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[1]; 5. 97-Austin Nigh[3]; 6. 11-Aaron Davis[6]; 7. 04-Kaiden Manders[7]; 8. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[8]; 9. 81-Alan Brown[4]
Qualifying 3: 1. 22-Brandon Spencer[8]; 2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[4]; 3. 38P-Seth Parker[1]; 4. 63-Frankie Guerrini[6]; 5. 99J-Kyle Johnson[7]; 6. 26-Cody Williams[5]; 7. 53-Brayden Fox[3]; 8. 19-Bryan Brewer[2]
Midgets
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 5-Matt Lux[8]; 2. 63-Cale Coons[21]; 3. 44JB-Jacob Boxell[7]; 4. 16Y-Josh Yenser[1]; 5. 7M-Cole Morgan[4]; 6. 3E-Alex Watson[2]; 7. 35-Bryce Massingill[20]; 8. 21-Michael Magic[15]; 9. 18-Zach Wigal[5]; 10. 71-Stratton Briggs[12]; 11. 11L-Bryan Fleming[9]; 12. 74-Scott Albrecht[10]; 13. 36-Ian Creager[23]; 14. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[19]; 15. 2B-Tommy Bigelow[16]; 16. 34-Tate Martz[3]; 17. 9-Casey Meyer[11]; 18. 19-Zachary Sims[17]; 19. 93C-Chet Gehrke[18]; 20. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[13]; 21. 87-Travis Stickels[14]; 22. 4-Brian Sims[22]; 23. 27G-Steve Gresham[6]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44JB-Jacob Boxell[4]; 2. 7M-Cole Morgan[2]; 3. 11L-Bryan Fleming[1]; 4. 74-Scott Albrecht[3]; 5. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[5]; 6. 2B-Tommy Bigelow[7]; 7. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[6]; 8. 4-Brian Sims[8]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Tate Martz[4]; 2. 3E-Alex Watson[1]; 3. 27G-Steve Gresham[5]; 4. 9-Casey Meyer[6]; 5. 87-Travis Stickels[8]; 6. 19-Zachary Sims[7]; 7. 35-Bryce Massingill[3]; 8. 36-Ian Creager[2]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Zach Wigal[2]; 2. 5-Matt Lux[3]; 3. 16Y-Josh Yenser[1]; 4. 71-Stratton Briggs[4]; 5. 21-Michael Magic[5]; 6. 93C-Chet Gehrke[7]; 7. 63-Cale Coons[6]
Qualifying 1: 1. 11L-Bryan Fleming[6]; 2. 7M-Cole Morgan[7]; 3. 74-Scott Albrecht[1]; 4. 44JB-Jacob Boxell[2]; 5. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[3]; 6. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[4]; 7. 2B-Tommy Bigelow[5]; 8. 4-Brian Sims[8]
Qualifying 2: 1. 3E-Alex Watson[3]; 2. 36-Ian Creager[2]; 3. 35-Bryce Massingill[6]; 4. 34-Tate Martz[1]; 5. 27G-Steve Gresham[7]; 6. 9-Casey Meyer[5]; 7. 19-Zachary Sims[8]; 8. 87-Travis Stickels[4]
Qualifying 3: 1. 16Y-Josh Yenser[6]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal[2]; 3. 5-Matt Lux[5]; 4. 71-Stratton Briggs[7]; 5. 21-Michael Magic[3]; 6. 63-Cale Coons[4]; 7. 93C-Chet Gehrke[1]