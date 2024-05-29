SCHEDULE UPDATE: FONDA OFF FOR JUNE 1, AFTON STILL ON

By Marty Czekala

CRSA Sprints officials and Fonda Speedway track officials have postponed for Saturday, June 1, the running of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge event.

With the uncertainty of the new track surface, combined with the makeup events for Fonda to run from last week’s rainout, officials agreed to refrain from hosting the 305 Sprints Saturday. A full card is still planned at Fonda this weekend.

CRSA, in close collaboration with BD Motorsports Media, is diligently exploring potential dates to reschedule the event. Stay updated on crsasprints.com and follow CRSA on Facebook and X @CRSASprints for the latest information.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by SuperGen Products will be in action at Afton Friday night, continuing the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. Don’t miss the live action on Dirt Track Digest TV, starting at 7 p.m.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

