CRSA PREPARES TO END MAY AT AFTON

By Marty Czekala

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by SuperGen Products are ready for round four of 2024 at Afton Fairgrounds Speedway Friday.

Afton hosts round two of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series and their first CRSA Sprints event since 2022 after both scheduled events last year fell due to rain. Back in 2022, Dana Wagner and Dalton Herrick took the checkers, with Herrick winning en route to his championship.

Here’s a look at the stories approaching race night.

Tune In: Action can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV with Marty Czekala on the call. Expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com for $5.99 a month, featuring live timing, entry list, fantasy and results.

Last Week: Round three went down at the Weedsport Speedway and featured Jordan Hutton capturing the checkered flag for the second time this season and the 10th time in his CRSA career.

Hutton took the lead with 11 to go after Bobby Parrow broke a rear end while leading. This caution flag put Hutton out front, and he didn’t look back to win at Weedsport for the first time.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a kid,” said Hutton when asked what it means to win at Weedsport. “I remember I was a little kid watching the race with my uncle sitting in the stands. To win, especially with a sprint car, is a dream come true.”

Jeff Trombley finished second, Scott Landers rounded out the podium, Dillion Paddock recorded fourth and Johnny Smith finished in the top five.

A series record 42 drivers checked in Sunday, beating out the 38 set by Land of Legends May 18.

Welcome back: Last year, Afton’s races scheduled for Aug. 12 and Oct. 6 were rained out, forcing CRSA to miss out on a track that has been a familiar figure on the calendar since 2010, including the series’ inaugural year in 2006. 35 races have been held on I-88, with 22 different winners. Dalton Herrick is the series’ most recent winner, winning in 2022 during Short Track Supernationals weekend en route to his championship. Scott Goodrich leads the series in wins with five, most recently in 2016.

Back in Round 1: The inaugural Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series kicked off at Thunder Mountain Speedway May 4, with Jordan Hutton taking the checkered flag in a race that featured many lead changes early. Billy VanInwegen finished second, with Jerry Sehn Jr. rounding out the podium.

By The Numbers: At Afton, the average car count since 2010 has been around 16, but since COVID-19, the track has seen between 17-20 winged warriors a night. 49 different drivers have finished in the top five, with 21 different winners. Scott Goodrich leads in wins with four, while he and Josh Pieniazek each have 11 top fives. Mike Kiser is the lead active driver in wins with two and top fives with 10. Dalton Herrick is also a threat with six top-fives and four podiums.

From the Frontman: “We are coming off two successful shows with record car counts and end May returning to a place that has been with us since the beginning of CRSA’s roots. This has been an exciting start to the year, and we look forward to continuing it at Afton!” ~ Mike Emhof

From the Track Promoter: “We’re excited to host CRSA at Afton. It will be an interesting year, and we look forward to it! We hope it will be similar to what it’s been at Thunder Mountain.” ~ Karl Spoonhower

Up next: CRSA continues the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge Friday June 7, at Utica-Rome Speedway. All action can be seen on FloRacing.

Standings

1. 66 Jordan Hutton 468 pts

2. 3A Jeff Trombley -9

3. 22 Tomy Moreau -18

4. 29 Dalton Herrick -34

5. 28 Ron Greek -35

6. 9K Kyle Pierce -38

7. 21B Blake Warner -39

8. 410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -44

9. J27 John Cunningham -73

10. 10 Nathan Pierce -74

Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series Standings

1. 66 Jordan Hutton 170 pts

2. 56V Billy VanInwegen -2

3. 29 Dalton Herrick -7

4. 410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -9

5. 9K Kyle Pierce -14

6. 28 Ron Greek -15

7. 21B Blake Warner -15

8. 1NY Mark Reynolds -18

9. 88C Chad Miller -20

10. 1Q Thomas Radivoy -22