Payouts Increased for Dirt Down in T-Town at Tulsa Speedway

By Spence Smithback

TULSA, OK (May 29, 2024) – When the American Sprint Car Series National Tour rolls into Tulsa Speedway, June 28-29, competitors will have more money on the line thanks to more than $3,000 added to the Feature purse.

Night two at Tulsa will now award $6,000 to the Feature winner – a 50% increase from the standard $4,000-to-win purse. There are also increases for the second, third and fourth-place finishers, who will receive $2,500, $2,000, and $1,500 respectively.

Series Director Lonnie Wheatley credited Tulsa Speedway promoter Keith Haney’s desire to make the Dirt Down in T-Town a premiere event on the ASCS schedule as the reason for the increase.

“It’s great to have promoters that are this generous,” said Lonnie Wheatley, ASCS National Tour series director. “Keith wants to give back to the racers, and he’s willing to throw some extra money in there. He wants to make this a big event, and I think this is going to help do that.”

Haney, best known as a championship-winning Pro Mod racer on the dragstrip, said he wanted to take the popular “Throwdown in T-Town” drag race at Tulsa and create a similar event on the dirt track.

“It worked out to where we could give more to the racers and make it a bigger show,” Haney said. “The fans love the concept that we bring to the table, and I think it’s going to put the racers and the ASCS in front of a bunch of people that have probably never watched it before.”

Haney said the event will also include added fan amenities including live music, a children’s play area, cooling stations and more.

On both nights of the event, admission will be priced at $25 per carload, with no limit on the number of people per vehicle.

The National Tour will hold its third and fourth events in Series history at Tulsa Speedway, which opened in 2021. Blake Hahn and Tim Crawley scored wins in the tour’s previous two visits in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Both nights of the Dirt Down in T-Town will be co-sanctioned with the ASCS Sooner Region.

The American Sprint Car Series National Tour returns this weekend with a pair of races in Kansas at Rush County Speedway on Friday, May 31, and Dodge City Raceway Park on Saturday, June 1.

If you can't make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

