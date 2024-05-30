Tub O’ Towels® to keep the teams clean during Ohio Speedweek 2024

By Aaron Fry

Chillicothe, Ohio – With the 42nd annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek just a little more than a week away, the Ti22 Performance Inc. FAST On Dirt sprint car series is excited to welcome Tub O’ Towels as an associate sponsor. With the help from Conner Morrell Racing, Tub O’ Towels has agreed to supply each competing team with a tub of their 90 count Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes at each event on the nine nights of Speedweek.

“Anyone who has ever worked on a car of any kind knows the importance of good cleaning supplies”, said Aaron Fry, promoter of the FAST On Dirt tour. “For the first time ever, nine consecutive nights at 9 different tracks, will be an unprecedented challenge for race teams. Having Tub O’ Towels on board to help keep the teams and their equipment clean, night in and night out, is greatly appreciated”, he added.

The nine-race grind begins next Friday, June 7 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio and will roll on in consecutive days at Fremont Speedway, Waynesfield Raceway Park, Wayne County Speedway, Hilltop Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Muskingum County Speedway, Millstream Speedway and conclude on Saturday, June 15 at Atomic Speedway.

“Tub O’ Towels is actually made in Ohio, so supporting Ohio Speedweek is a natural fit”, said Marcia Boyd, Brand Relations Manager for Tub O’ Towels.

Tub O’ Towels – the world’s hardest working wipes – include a revolutionary additive that breaks the molecular bonds that hold grease and dirt on a surface. Manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio, each extra-large Tub O’ Towels heavy-duty cleaning wipe is 100-percent solution soaked and its poly-blend fabric delivers a fast, easy clean no matter the grime through a durable fabric that won’t break down. A new Tub O’ Towels heavy-duty cleaner and degreaser spray also is available, delivering powerful, quick cleaning and degreasing power in a spray for race, garage and other extreme grime environments.

Tub-O-Towels joins Victory Fuel, NAPA of Fremont, ALLmobility of Dayton, Helms & Sons Construction of Findlay, All Pro Cylinder Heads of Johnstown, Ti22 Performance, All Star Performance and Hoosier Race Tires as the primary contributors to the first ever FAST – Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

For more information about Tub O’ Towels, please visit tubotowels.com.