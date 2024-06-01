Xtreme Outlaw Midgets at Wayne County Postponed Due to Rain

From Jordan Delucia

WAYNE CITY, IL (June 1, 2024) – Due to weather models showing heavy morning rain and thunderstorms lasting throughout the afternoon into the evening, track and Series officials have postponed Saturday’s Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series program at Wayne County Speedway (IL).

Officials are working to find a reschedule date that works for all parties, which will be announced at a later date.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will now commence its summer break and resume competition Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, at Spoon River Speedway in Lewistown, IL.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at XtremeOutlawSeries.com and will also be available at the gate on race day. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

