Chase Randall Roars to Second 410 Feature of the Year

Lifeline 410 action, Chase Randall scored his second win of the season in that class. The 20-lap 988 Lifeline A main got off to a terrible start with a melee that involved a minimum of seven cars.

After Emerson Axsom and Sawyer Phillips got together, cars involved included those of Garet Williamson, Jake Bubak, Kerry Madsen, and AJ Moeller, Tasker Phillips and Chris Martin, who were done. No one was injured.

Don Droud Jr., who will be inducted into the Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame in July, shot out to the early lead once things went green, ahead of Aaron Reutzel, Chase Randall, Austin McCarl and Brian Brown. Things went non-stop the rest of the way, with Droud entering lapped traffic on the eleventh circuit.

About that time, Randall used the high side of turn two in heavy traffic to get around Reutzel for second and begin his pursuit of Droud. Using the same point on the track, he shot by Droud on lap 12 and began pulling away. McCarl passed Reutzel for third on the same lap.

Randall won comfortably over Droud, Austin McCarl, Reutzel and Brown. Jamie Ball, Hunter Schuerenberg, Lynton Jeffrey, Carson McCarl and Anthony Macri completed the top ten. Brian Brown and Bryce Lucius, making his first ever Knoxville start set quick time in their respective groups amongst the 41-car field. Austin McCarl, Jake Bubak, Sawyer Phillips and Randall won heat races. Williamson and Martin won the B mains.

“You just got to want it,” said Randall in Victory Lane. “I want it so bad for myself and this whole (TKS Motorsports) team. They’ve given me one of the best opportunities I’ve had to compete at the top level. Starting in third, I was trying to be a little patient. It was super fast, and I knew lapped traffic would be my best bet. It kind of worked out for me. The lane kind of opened to get by Aaron in one, and we were able to get by (Droud) too. It just feels amazing to be standing here in Victory Lane, and we look forward to the future.”

988 Lifeline 410 Results

