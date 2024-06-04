Petaluma Speedway awaits SCCT this Saturday for a Sonoma County Showdown

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…The Sprint Car Challenge Tour continues a busy stretch with its first appearance of the season at the cool confines of Petaluma Speedway this Saturday June 8th.

The Sonoma County Showdown on the Adobe marks the fifth event of the campaign for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour. It’s the first of two season stops at Petaluma Speedway, with a return visit occurring for the annual Adobe Cup in September.

“We’re looking forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour here at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday,” commented track Promoter Rick Faeth. “It will be our first Winged Sprint Car show of the season and I know our fans are hungry for it. Hopefully everyone can come out and join us for the night.”

Petaluma Speedway is always a welcome stop for race fans around Northern California. The 3/8 mile clay oval routinely yields thrilling wheel-to-wheel competition, as lapped traffic can create some of the most hectic action of any venue on tour.

All cars that have competed at each SCCT event are also eligible for the $500 Shop Kyle Larson Bonus if they win at Petaluma on Saturday. If they can do so, it will make for a $3,000 total payday. Standard nightly payouts with the tour continue to be $2,500-to-win and $400-to-start the 24-car main event.

Aromas driver Justin Sanders leads the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings on the strength of wins at each of the first four races aboard the Dale Miller Septic No. 4sa. Sanders is fresh off a thrilling weekend sweep at the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial heading into Petaluma.

Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield has begun the SCCT season in consistent fashion and will look for his first career tour victory at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday. Fremont’s Shane Golobic, Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick and Hanford’s Michael Faccinto round out the top-five in points.

Completing the top-10 going into Saturday are Garth Moore Insurance Rookie contenders Braden Chiaramonte and Austin Wood, Travis Labat, Petaluma Speedway fan favorite Andy Forsberg and Mariah Ede.

Roseville’s Colby Copeland snagged both Sprint Car Challenge Tour events at Petaluma Speedway last season and will be another favorite come Saturday.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday June 8th at Petaluma Speedway. Adult tickets cost $25, while seniors 65 and older, juniors ages 12-16 and military are $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4pm with cars on track at 4:30. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying and racing will follow.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California.

……

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday June 8: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday June 15: Antioch Speedway