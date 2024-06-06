CRSA KICKS OFF JUNE AT HOME OF HEROES

By Marty Czekala

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by SuperGen Products kick off the month of June at Utica-Rome Speedway Friday as part of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

It is the 20th time the Vernon racetrack has hosted “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars.” Last year, Utica-Rome was scheduled to host two events, but the June event was washed out due to weather. Utica-Rome gets three dates this year, including the penultimate race on Short Track SuperNationals weekend.

Last year, Jordan Hutton won the lone race July 14 over Billy VanInwegen and Cory Sparks.

Here’s a look at the top stories entering the weekend.

Last Week: A return to the Afton Fairgrounds Speedway Friday for CRSA to continue the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. With nine to go, Kyle Pierce took advantage of Jeff Trombley’s blown motor to take the lead and not back for his first win of the season, the fifth of his career.

This was a race where the one that got away came back to him. Last time at Afton, Pierce was leading when he ran out of fuel in the final laps to give up the win to Dalton Herrick.

“Anytime we can win, or even in the top 10, that’s a great day for us,” said Pierce post-race. “To finally get a win is a great way to start the summer months.”

Mike Kiser finished second, while Dalton Herrick was third.

We know Drama: In the last three weeks of action, chaos has unfolded amongst the leaders in the second half the race. At Land of Legends, Matt Rotz had to hold off a hard-charging Bobby Parrow in the final laps for his first career sprint car win. Back at Weedsport, Bobby Parrow broke a rear end to give Jordan Hutton the win. Now, Friday at Afton, it was Trombley’s engine giving away to give Kyle Pierce his first win.

Trombley’s Time to Shine?: Jeff Trombley may be fifth in points entering the weekend at Utica-Rome, but he has shown that he has performed like a car capable of the podium.

To start the season at Thunder Mountain, Trombley ran second before his car caught a yuke tire, damaging the left front and ending his night. At Land of Legends and Weedsport, the No. 3a finished the race in fourth and second, respectively. Of course, the motor went south last week on his ride finishing in 19th.

But if there’s a place he could win at, it’s Utica-Rome. The four-time champion is tied with Danny Varin in track wins with two apiece. He also recorded his first and last wins in 2017 and 2022. With 13 wins, a victory would tie him on the all-time win list alongside Varin, Scott Goodrich and Josh Pieniazek.

By the Numbers: At Utica, the average car count since 2015 is over 22 cars. 47 different drivers have finished in the top five. Utica has also been known for its parity of winners, with 17 other drivers taking a checkered flag. Jeff Trombley and Jeff VanSteenburg each lead the way in top fives with six. Mike Kiser has a win and four top fives at “The Home of Heroes.” Previous winner Jordan Hutton has a pair of top fives.

From the Frontman: “What a successful month of May to get the season started as we move to June at one of Brett Deyo’s tracks! While we’re still working on rescheduling Fonda, Utica-Rome is a great facility with great racing and great food. Definitely worth coming out to the Mohawk Valley this weekend.” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA’s first trip outside New York happens next Friday at Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, for round three of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. Can’t make it? Catch the action live on Dirt Track Digest TV.

Standings

1. 66 Jordan Hutton 624 pts

2. 22 Tomy Moreau -16

3. 9K Kyle Pierce -25

4. 29 Dalton Herrick -26

5. 3A Jeff Trombley -31

6. 21B Blake Warner -40

7. 28 Ron Greek -40

8. 410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -58

9. J27 John Cunningham -85

10. 99 Adam Depuy -139

