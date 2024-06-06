Lincoln Speedway Begins Busy Stretch of Racing Friday Night

By Adam Mackey

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is set to embark on one of its busiest stretches of racing in recent memory. Starting with the Friday night, June 7 event, the ¼-mile dirt track will have six races over the next five weeks.

This Friday night’s event features the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge, paying a possible $1,000 to win based on 20-cars. The race is popular among the Hornet/Compact race car crowd and has been an annual event for the 8th year in a row.

Lincoln Speedway’s three staple classes, Pro Lates, Modifieds, and MARA Midgets will be there, racing for just the second time after a rain-soaked spring.

Kankakee, IL driver, Chase Osterhoff, took the win on opening night in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class and leads the standings over Dakota Ewing, Braden Johnson, Denny Woodworth, and Ryan Miller coming into the second race. The Pro Late Model event at the opener was a thriller, seeing heated battles throughout the top five.

Pontiac, IL’s Michael Ledford leads the DIRTcar Modified standings at the track, after claiming the opening night win. Mike Chasteen, Jr., Brian Lynn, Tim Luttrell, and Guy Taylor were top five finishers on opening night.

Markham, IL competitor RJ Corson, leads the MARA Midget standings coming into the fourth event of their season. Former track champion, Mark McMahill is second in MARA points, while Jace Sparks, Parker Jones, and Patrick Bruns are in the top five. The Midgets have shown strong fields of cars over the first three races of the season.

Rounding out Friday night’s busy schedule will be the DIRTcar Sportsman and Lincoln’s newest class, the Crown Vics. Both divisions currently have three events scheduled for the rest of the season.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00 with grandstand gates swinging open at 5:00. Hotlaps will be on track at 6:00, with racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

As mentioned, the next month will be really busy at the speedplant. Other upcoming events include the POWRi Midget Speedweek Sunday, June 16, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Sunday, June 23, the Red, White, and Blue Triple 30’s on Friday, July 5, the Castrol FloRacing Night In America presented by Graue Chevrolet Monday, July 8, and a visit from the 305 Sprint cars on Friday, July 12. The track then takes around one month off for the County Fair.

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

