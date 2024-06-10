Starks Posts Two Triumphs at Skagit Speedway to Achieve Rare Mark

Inside Line Promotions

– ALGER, Wash. (June 10, 2024) – Trey Starks picked up a pair of feature victories at Skagit Speedway last Saturday to accomplish a rare feat.

Starks drove his car to a win in the 360ci winged sprint car main event and he piloted a sportsman sprint car owned by Doug Rutz to Victory Lane, giving him a triumph in each of the three winged sprint car divisions at the track this season. Starks became the first driver to do that at Skagit Speedway in at least a decade.

“It’s cool to be able to win two classes in one night because you don’t get that opportunity very often,” he said. “And to win in three divisions in a year is cool. I’m thankful to be able to run all three divisions in one year. I always like racing with Doug so I’m thankful he gave me a call. He always puts good equipment out there so I knew we were going to have a shot to win.”

Starks continued his dominance at the track during his first weekend off from 410ci winged sprint car competition in the last five weeks. He made his third start of the season in his 360 sprint and the second at Skagit Speedway, where he set quick time during qualifying before advancing from fourth to third place in a heat race to move into the feature redraw.

“The car felt good,” he said. “We drew the No. 3 so I was happy with that. I got into second on the second lap, but the caution came out so we were back in third for the restart. We got into second on the third or fourth lap. We had a caution with four or five laps down and then we get the lead a lap or two after that. From there we had one caution and I got a good restart. I felt good in traffic. That’s the best I’ve felt there in a long time and we had the car where it needed to be.”

The victory increased his lead in the 360 championship standings to 40 points.

Starks was just as quick in the sportsman division as he timed in third quickest and won a heat race. He maneuvered from third to win the feature.

“I got the lead around 10 laps in and searched around the track through traffic,” he said. “I tried to make smart decisions. The speed difference is notable, but traffic kind of plays the same way. Doug gave me a good car and we made the right decisions so it was nice to get a victory.”

Starks plans on racing this Saturday at Skagit Speedway before tackling a NARC 410 Sprint Car Series race at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., on Sunday.

“I’m excited NARC is having these races through the Northwest this week, but it’s tough to take that many days in a row off work so we’re only able to race this weekend,” he said. “We’ve run well with NARC the last couple of years so we’re looking forward to this weekend.”

